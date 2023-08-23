Metallica Perform M72 Tour Debut Of 'Too Far Gone' In New Jersey

(hennemusic) Metallica is streaming pro-shot video of a performance of "Too Far Gone?" from an August 6 show in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
The tune from the group's latest album, "72 Seasons", made its M72 world tour debut during the second of two concerts at the city's MetLife Stadium.
The event also marked the opening dates of the North American leg of the series, which sees Metallica playing two nights in every city it visits - with each "No Repeat Weekend" featuring two completely different setlists and support lineups.
The August 6 date featured opening sets by Five Finger Death Punch and Ice Nine Kills.
This weekend, Metallica will perform two shows at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA.
Stream the live debut of "Too Far Gone?" here.
