.

Dance Gavin Dance Tribute Late Bandmate Tim Feerick With New Song

08-25-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Dance Gavin Dance Tribute Late Bandmate Tim Feerick With New Song The Ghost of Billy Royalton Single Art

(CN) Dance Gavin Dance has released a surprise new single and accompanying visualizer titled "The Ghost of Billy Royalton" today in tribute to their late bassist and dear friend, Tim Feerick, who tragically passed away last year.

The emotional track features vocals from Tilian Pearson, Jon Mess, Andrew Wells, and Will Swan, who shares: "I made this video as a tribute to Tim, just as the song is. I made sure to incorporate Jurassic park and Star Wars which were 2 of his favorite things. This is the kind of thing I would make and just share with him and my friends. But because he's not here, I'm sharing it with you all."

"The Ghost of Billy Royalton" debuted live last night in Tempe, AZ on the opening date of Dance Gavin Dance's mostly sold-out Jackpot Juicer US Tour. The surprise single serves as a poignant memorial to the late Feerick from his beloved bandmates and a beautiful way for the band to celebrate his legacy with their fans at their upcoming live shows.

Related Stories
Dance Gavin Dance Tribute Late Bandmate Tim Feerick With New Song

Dance Gavin Dance Announce The Jackpot Juicer US Tour

Dance Gavin Dance Announce Swanfest 2023

Dance Gavin Dance's Tim Feerick Passes Away (2022 In Review)

Dance Gavin Dance Tour Postponed For Medical Reasons

More Dance Gavin Dance News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Whitesnake Cofounder Bernie Marsden Dead At 72- Killswitch Engage Involved In Tour Bus Accident- Asking Alexandria- more

Roger Waters Shares Reimaged Version Of Pink Floyd's 'Time'- Staind- Back To The 2000's Tour- Maneskin To Rock MTV VMA Awards - more

Day In Country

Jason Aldean Announces New Album With 'Let Your Boys Be Country' Release- Dan + Shay Go Vegas For 'We Should Get Married' Video- more

Reviews

Live: Extreme and Living Colour Rock Chicago Area

Celebrate Me Home: Kenny Loggins' Final Tour

Caught In The Act: Ted Nugent Rocks Chicagoland

Maia Sharp - Reckless Thoughts

Caught In The Act: Ghost and Amon Amarth Rock Chicago

Latest News

Whitesnake Cofounder Bernie Marsden Dead At 72

MxPx Rock Livestream To Celebrate New Album Arrival

The Devil Wears Prada Stream New Version of 'Salt' Feat. Dayseeker's Rory Rodriguez

Another Day Dawns Announce New Album With 'Hesitate' Video

Soft Machine Open 'Other Doors' With New Album

Zac Farro's halfnoise Releases 'Cool Cat'

Killswitch Engage Involved In Tour Bus Accident

The Killers Share First New Music Of 2023 With 'Your Side Of Town'