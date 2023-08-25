Dance Gavin Dance Tribute Late Bandmate Tim Feerick With New Song

The Ghost of Billy Royalton Single Art The Ghost of Billy Royalton Single Art

(CN) Dance Gavin Dance has released a surprise new single and accompanying visualizer titled "The Ghost of Billy Royalton" today in tribute to their late bassist and dear friend, Tim Feerick, who tragically passed away last year.

The emotional track features vocals from Tilian Pearson, Jon Mess, Andrew Wells, and Will Swan, who shares: "I made this video as a tribute to Tim, just as the song is. I made sure to incorporate Jurassic park and Star Wars which were 2 of his favorite things. This is the kind of thing I would make and just share with him and my friends. But because he's not here, I'm sharing it with you all."

"The Ghost of Billy Royalton" debuted live last night in Tempe, AZ on the opening date of Dance Gavin Dance's mostly sold-out Jackpot Juicer US Tour. The surprise single serves as a poignant memorial to the late Feerick from his beloved bandmates and a beautiful way for the band to celebrate his legacy with their fans at their upcoming live shows.

