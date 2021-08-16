Underoath, Every Time I Die and Spiritbox North American Tour

Underoath will be hitting the road early next year for a headlining North American tour that will feature direct support from Every Time I Die and Spiritbox.

The band is launching the tour in support of their forthcoming album, "Voyeurist", which is set to be released on January 14th. The tour will be kicking off on February 18th in Dallas at the Southside Ballroom.

Frontman Spencer Chamberlain had this to say about the trek, "There was a time during the pandemic where I didn't know if we'd ever get to tour again. I would sit up at night and try to wrap my brain around a world without live music and I just couldn't ever digest that thought. That being said we couldn't think of a better way to come back on the tour than with our friends Every Time I Die and Spiritbox. Our thought is if we are gonna do this, let's DO IT!

"We wanted to put together the best/craziest lineup we could think of so we could all let loose in a live setting together again. We want this show to be fun for everyone attending from start to finish, so here we go."

Everytime I Die announced the following presale details via social media, "We're coming through North America with Underoath and Spiritbox in 2022! Presale is Thursday at 10AM with password ETIDVOYEURIST | Public on sale Friday at 10AM".

2/18 Dallas, TX - Southside Ballroom

2/19 Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center

2/19 San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre

2/23 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

2/24 Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

2/25 Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

2/26 San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

2/28 Seattle, WA - Showbox Sodo

3/1 Vancouver, BC - The Vogue Theater

3/2 Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

3/4 Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

3/5 Denver, CO - The Ogden Theatre

3/6 Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore

3/8 Chicago, IL - Radius

3/9 Detroit, MI - The Fillmore|

3/11 Toronto, ON - History

3/12 Cleveland, OH - Agora

3/13 Wallingford, CT - The Dome

3/14 Boston, MA - House of Blues

3/15 Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

3/17 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

3/18 Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

3/19 Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

3/20 Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

3/22 Cincinnati, OH - Icon

3/23 Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

3/25 Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

