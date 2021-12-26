Crown The Empire Recruited Spiritbox Vocalist For 'In Another Life' 2021 In Review

Crown The Empire earned a top 21 story from August 2021 when they released a music video for their single "In Another Life", that featured guest vocalist from Courtney LaPlante of Spiritbox.
Frontman Andy Leo had the following to say about the new track, "In Another Life was the first song we wrote while working on our new album in the studio.
"The idea initially started because I was talking with a friend of mine about how we both had just gotten out of serious relationships during the pandemic. These relationships that were once comforting and safe now felt confining.
"Because of COVID, my life got completely derailed and I was getting very little sleep. My entire identity was so wrapped up in my ability to sing and tour the world that having that taken away from me made me feel like a ghost.
"Over the course of the next year I started having crazy dreams and seeing strange things around my house. One night I saw feet running up and down the stairs but brushed it off, telling myself I was just imagining things. But then another night my producer came over and mentioned he saw a girl walking up and down the stairs.
"After some research, I found out there had been an actress from the 1920's who lived in my house. She was a huge partier, slept very few hours, and was even close to the same age as me when she died. I really connected with her story and it inspired me to write this song.
"We thought Courtney from Spiritbox would be the perfect fit for a guest feature and she crushed it. We're so stoked to have her on 'In Another Life."
Courtney added, "I'm excited for you to hear this new song, I'm happy to be a part of it and it's been stuck in my head for the last four months, now it's time for it to get stuck in yours!" Watch the video below:
