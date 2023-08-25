The Devil Wears Prada Stream New Version of 'Salt' Feat. Dayseeker's Rory Rodriguez

(Atom Splitter) The Devil Wears Prada have shared the new version of their single "Salt," which appears on 2022's Color Decay. This reimagined version features Dayseeker vocalist Rory Rodriguez.

"After playing 'Salt 'around the world for the last year, it became obvious that something was happening with the connection of this song and we wanted to do something special with it," the band offers. "We reached out to our good friend Rory from Dayseeker to see if he would want to feature on a new version of the song, and he absolutely smashed it. Rory totally helps capture the emotional weight and energy that we put into Salt, and we're so excited to put out one of our favorite songs in a whole new light."

TDWP are gearing up to hit the road with Fit For a King, Counterparts, and LANDMVRKS on a fall tour, which kicks off on September 15 in Anaheim and runs through October 19 in Las Vegas.

FIT FOR A KING + THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA ON TOUR:

WITH COUNTERPARTS + LANDMVRKS:

9/15 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues*

9/16 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

9/17 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades*

9/19 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

9/20 - Denver, CO - The Fillmore

9/22 - St Louis, MO - Pop's

9/23 - Chicago, IL - Radius

9/24 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Hall

9/26 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian

9/27 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

9/28 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

9/29 - New York, NY - Palladium Times Square

9/30 - Montreal, QC - Olympia

10/1 - Toronto, ON - History

10/3 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

10/4 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva

10/6 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

10/7 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

10/8 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

10/10 - Ft Lauderdale, FL - Revolution

10/11 - Tampa, FL - The Ritz

10/13 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

10/14 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum

10/15 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center

10/17 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater

10/18 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theater

10/19 -Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

*SOLD OUT

