The Devil Wears Prada Announce U.S. Fall Tour

(Atom Splitter) The Devil Wears Prada have shared their Fall 2024 tour plans. The band will hit the road on a headline run, with support from Silent Planet, Like Moths to Flames, and Greyhaven. An additional act on the bill will be announced at a later date. All dates are listed below.

Tickets for The Devil Wears Prada Is Eternal Tour go on sale on Friday, July 12 at 10am local time. TDWP will appear at When We Were Young in Las Vegas and Furnace Fest in Birmingham in October.

"The Devil Wears Prada Is Eternal," the band states. "We are thrilled to announce our Fall 2024 Headline Tour with an incredible lineup of bands. This will be the craziest TDWP show you've ever seen, so get your tickets now before they're all gone! See you in the pit."

THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA ON TOUR:

WITH SILENT PLANET, LIKE MOTHS TO FLAMES, + GREYHAVEN:

10/25 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection

10/26 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

10/27 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

10/28 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall

10/30 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

10/31 - Wilkes-Barre, PA - Mohegan Sun Arena

11/1 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

11/2 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth

11/3 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

11/5 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

11/6 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Works

11/7 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

11/9 - Ft Lauderdale, FL - Revolution

11/10 - St Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

11/12 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

11/13 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes

11/15 - Dallas, TX - The Factory

11/16 - Lawrence, KS - The Granada

11/17 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

11/19 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

11/20 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

11/22 - Tacoma, WA - Temple Theatre

11/23 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

11/24 - Portland, OR - Roseland

11/26 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

11/27 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

11/29 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco

11/30 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre

12/1 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey

