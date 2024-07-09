The Devil Wears Prada Announce U.S. Fall Tour

(Atom Splitter) The Devil Wears Prada have shared their Fall 2024 tour plans. The band will hit the road on a headline run, with support from Silent Planet, Like Moths to Flames, and Greyhaven. An additional act on the bill will be announced at a later date. All dates are listed below.
Tickets for The Devil Wears Prada Is Eternal Tour go on sale on Friday, July 12 at 10am local time. TDWP will appear at When We Were Young in Las Vegas and Furnace Fest in Birmingham in October.
"The Devil Wears Prada Is Eternal," the band states. "We are thrilled to announce our Fall 2024 Headline Tour with an incredible lineup of bands. This will be the craziest TDWP show you've ever seen, so get your tickets now before they're all gone! See you in the pit."
THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA ON TOUR:
WITH SILENT PLANET, LIKE MOTHS TO FLAMES, + GREYHAVEN:
10/25 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection
10/26 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave
10/27 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues
10/28 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall
10/30 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
10/31 - Wilkes-Barre, PA - Mohegan Sun Arena
11/1 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
11/2 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth
11/3 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
11/5 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
11/6 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Works
11/7 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
11/9 - Ft Lauderdale, FL - Revolution
11/10 - St Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
11/12 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
11/13 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes
11/15 - Dallas, TX - The Factory
11/16 - Lawrence, KS - The Granada
11/17 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall
11/19 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
11/20 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory
11/22 - Tacoma, WA - Temple Theatre
11/23 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory
11/24 - Portland, OR - Roseland
11/26 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
11/27 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
11/29 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco
11/30 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre
12/1 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey
The Devil Wears Prada Team With LOLO For 'Reasons' Rework
The Devil Wears Prada Enter 'Ritual' Era With New Video
The Devil Wears Prada and Fit For A King Extend Metalcore Dropouts Tour
The Devil Wears Prada Stream New Version of 'Salt' Feat. Dayseeker's Rory Rodriguez
More The Devil Wears Prada News
AC/DC's 'Back In Black' Hits Major Milestone- Ryan Adams Tributes Pepper Keenan's Father With 'Clean My Wounds' Cover- more
Journey Fan Scammed Out Of Over $120,000 By Steve Perry Imposter- Def Leppard's 'Pyromania' Dominates Stadium Tour Kick Off- more
Kenny Chesney Shouts Out Kansas City Chiefs After Arrowhead Stadium Show-Wynonna Judd Plots Short Las Vegas Residency- more
Song Premiere: Shonna Tucker's Cover Of Bob Seger's 'Hollywood Nights'
The dB's - Stands for deciBels
Live: Brit Floyd Rocks Phoenix
The Blues: Ladies Edition - Sue Foley, Bex Marshall and more
Massive Bob Dylan 'The 1974 Live Recordings' Collection Coming
As I Lay Dying Unleash 'The Cave We Fear To Enter' Video
The Devil Wears Prada Announce U.S. Fall Tour
Watch Cursive's 'Botch Job' Video
Song Premiere: Shonna Tucker's Cover Of Bob Seger's 'Hollywood Nights'
Singled Out: Dog'N'Style's Out 4 Blood
AC/DC's 'Back In Black' Hits Major Milestone
Ryan Adams Tributes Pepper Keenan's Father With 'Clean My Wounds' Cover