A R I Z O N A Share New Single 'Hanging On'

(Fueled By Ramen) Following the recent release of their highly anticipated self-titled third album, acclaimed electro-pop trio A R I Z O N A have unveiled their new single "Hanging On." The song was co-written by A R I Z O N A, frequent collaborators PJ Bianco and Ryan Pulford, and longtime touring agent and dear friend Ryan Edmundson. "Hanging On" is available now on all streaming platforms.



Regarding the new song, Zachary Charles explained, "'Hanging On' was written in the middle of the 2020 quarantine, relatively early on in the third album process. It quickly became an internal favorite of ours, and one we had initially planned to include on the album. The song is about dealing with the long-term effects of losing someone close to you, and in turn a piece of yourself. It focuses on how we don't ever really get that piece back, and how that can personally look or feel in day to day life as we wrangle it internally; all the while being forced to interface with the rest of the world still moving around us. It remains a special song (written alongside two close friends and collaborators Ryan Pulford and Ryan Edmundson), and I'm happy it's closely following the album as it's very much a part of the overall journey."



Released in May, A R I Z O N A's self-titled album was highlighted by gripping lead single "Graveyard," and includes recent single "Die For a Night," the synth-infused pop track "Moving On," and the infectious, upbeat single "Dark Skies," the latter of which was hailed as a "song you need to know" by Rolling Stone. "Moving On" marked the group's first original music release in four years and was released alongside an epic, planetary music video, captured in the Round Rock, AZ desert and featuring land art from legendary artist Jim Denevan - whose work has been featured at the Vancouver Sculpture Biennale, MoMA/PS1 and Desert X AlUla. Garnering praise from PAPER ("head-bopping") and Consequence ("slicked back electro-pop"), it underscores why the band has proven to be a true phenomenon since their inception in 2015.



This fall A R I Z O N A will embark on their headline LIVE FOR A NIGHT tour. The 22-city tour kicks off on October 10 at The Bluestone in Columbus making stops across the U.S. in Seattle, Los Angeles, Atlanta and more before finishing in Silver Spring at The Fillmore Silver Spring on November 11.

