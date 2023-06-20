A R I Z O N A Announce Live For A Night Tour

Tour poster

(Live Nation) Following the recent release of their highly anticipated self-titled third album via Fueled By Ramen, electro-pop trio A R I Z O N A announced their LIVE FOR A NIGHT tour. Produced by Live Nation, the 22-city tour kicks off on October 10 at The Bluestone in Columbus making stops across the U.S. in Seattle, Los Angeles, Atlanta and more before finishing in Silver Spring at The Fillmore Silver Spring on November 11.

"Hey fam! We're going on tour! It's been so long, and we are so excited to see each and every one of you - so put it on your calendar and get your tickets before they run out! Do it now! Do it fast! Don't hesitate!"

The band recently wrapped up on the road as special guests for Quinn XCII on his spring/summer 'The People's Tour', sharing the stage with Julia Wolf across major cities including Atlanta, Los Angeles, Denver, Chicago and more.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale (details below) beginning Tuesday, June 20. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Friday, June 23 at 10am local time at LiveNation.com

PRESALE: Citi is the official card of the LIVE FOR A NIGHT tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, June 20 at 10am local time until Thursday, June 22 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program.

LIVE FOR A NIGHT TOUR DATES:

Tue Oct 10 - Columbus, OH - The Bluestone

Wed Oct 11 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

Fri Oct 13 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

Sat Oct 14 - Minneapolis, MN - Uptown Theater

Tue Oct 17 - Denver, CO - Summit

Wed Oct 18 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

Fri Oct 20 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre

Sat Oct 21 - Eugene, OR - McDonald Theater

Sun Oct 22 - Garden City, ID - Revolution Concert House and Event Center

Wed Oct 25 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

Thu Oct 26 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

Fri Oct 27 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

Sat Oct 28 - San Francisco, CA - Fox Theatre*

Wed Nov 01 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

Thu Nov 02 - Austin, TX - Emo's

Sat Nov 04 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

Sun Nov 05 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

Mon Nov 06 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

Wed Nov 08 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

Thu Nov 09 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

Fri Nov 10 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

Sat Nov 11 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

*Not A Live Nation Date

