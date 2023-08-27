Carnifex Recruit Chelsea Grin's Tom Barber For 'Death's Forgotten Children'

(Nuclear Blast) Carnifex have returned with their ninth full-length studio album, Necromanteum, out October 6th via Nuclear Blast Records. After existing as a band for over 18 years, Carnifex continue to experiment with fresh song arrangements, adding a unique sense of atmosphere to their inherently deathcore foundation.

The band offers fans the next single from the album entitled, 'Death's Forgotten Children' which features Tom Barber of Chelsea Grin. Lyrically the song was inspired by near-death experiences that Scott and Tom have lived through.

Scott Ian Lewis comments, "I really had a great time working with Tom. Not only did we collaborate on the vocal patterns but we co-wrote the lyrics, which is something I've never done before. The song came out great and we both hope the fans love it as much as we do."

The recording process took place over the course of several weeks with producer Jason Suecof in Florida, and saw the return of live drums since COVID-19 restrictions made doing so on Graveside Confessions impossible.

Mastered by Mark Lewis in Nashville, TN, the album was also co-produced by vocalist Scott Ian Lewis and drummer Shawn Cameron. The cover artwork glows with an emerald and lavender fog; a ghostly energy erupting from the depths of a cemetery. Designed by renowned comic book artist E.M. Gist, this gateway represents the questions we ask about what lies on the other side of reality.

Decades ago, wealthy intellectuals began installing psychomanteum in their homes; a secret room completely filled with mirrors, or a single mirror, and in complete darkness, in order to speak to the dead in other dimensions, and gain their knowledge.

It was often used as a healing tool to help dissolve grief or considered a form of prophecy. Necromanteum presents the concept: what if you could use that kind of room to speak with death, itself? What secrets of the world could you uncover from a direct conversation with the grim reaper? Not a monster, but a fellow intellect.

Below is the Necromanteum track listing:

1. Torn In Two

2. Death's Forgotten Children

3. Necromanteum

4. Crowned In Everblack

5. The Pathless Forest

6. How The Knife Gets Twisted

7. Architect Of Misanthropy

8. Infinite Night Terror

9. Bleed More

10. Heaven And Hell All At Once

