Carnifex Release 'Necromanteum' Video

07-06-2023

(Nuclear Blast) Carnifex have returned with their ninth full-length studio album, Necromanteum, out October 6th via Nuclear Blast Records. Today, the band releases the title track 'Necromanteum' which broaches on these existential topics. Watch the music video directed by Jim Louvau and Tony Aguilera.

Scott Ian Lewis comments, "Necromanteum is a truly special album that all of us in the band already love. Spend some time in conversation with the other side of life, enter the Necromanteum..."

After existing as a band for over 18 years, CARNIFEX continue to experiment with fresh song arrangements, adding a unique sense of atmosphere to their inherently deathcore foundation.

Decades ago, wealthy intellectuals began installing psychomanteum in their homes; a secret room completely filled with mirrors, or a single mirror, in complete darkness, in order to speak to the dead in other dimensions, and gain their knowledge. It was often used as a healing tool to help dissolve grief, or considered a form of prophecy. Necromanteum presents the concept: what if you could use that kind of room to speak with death, itself? What secrets of the world could you uncover from a direct conversation with the grim reaper? Not a monster, but a fellow intellect.

