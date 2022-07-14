Carnifex Recruit Adam Warren of Oceano For 'Lie To My Face'

Carnifex have shared a re-recorded version of their song "Lie To My Face" featuring Adam Warren of Oceano to celebrate their upcoming "Dead In My Arms" that will feature Oceano and Spite.
Scott Ian Lewis had this to say, "We couldn't be happier to be celebrating 15 years of Dead In My Arms with a special version of LTMF featuring our good friend Adam Warren of Oceano.
"This new version is a thank you to the best fans in the world for keeping us alive all these years. Enjoy the song, see you on the DIMA 15-year anniversary tour!" Watch the video below:
Suicide Silence and Carnifex Lead Chaos & Carnage Tour
Carnifex 'Pray For Peace' With New Video
Carnifex Cover Korn Classic 'Dead Bodies Everywhere'
Carnifex Part Ways With Guitarist Jordan Lockrey
Megadeth's David Ellefson Returns With Dieth Supergroup- Ozzy Osbourne To Debut At Comic-Con- Bleed the Sky 'Terminate' New Singer- more
Bruce Springsteen US Tour- Five Finger Death Punch Team With Iron Maiden- Def Leppard Become Hard Rock Billionaires- more
Ronnie James Dio Wrote 'Holy Diver' For Black Sabbath- Nita Strauss Apparently Leaves Alice Cooper Band- Journey- more
David Lee Roth Shares New Song 'Pointing At The Moon'- Armor For Sleep Release First New Song In 15 Years- more
Carlos Santana Postpones More Dates To 'Recuperate Fully'- Iron Maiden Forced To Cancel Concert Due To Dangerous Weather- more
Sites and Sounds: Sixthman Cruises Roundup
Caught In The Act: Blues On The Fox Festival- Buddy Guy and more
On The Record: Creedence Clearwater Revival
Caught In The Act: Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire Live In Ill
Box Sets: Dio - Holy Diver (Super Deluxe Edition)
Megadeth's David Ellefson Returns With Dieth Supergroup
Ozzy Osbourne To Debut At Comic-Con
Bleed the Sky 'Terminate' New Vocalist Rudy Flores
Rolling Stones Perform Exile On Main St. Rarity In Amsterdam
Death Cab For Cutie Premiere 'Here to Forever' Video
Dirty Heads Cover Joe Walsh's 'Life's Been Good'
Singled Out: Brett Wiscons' Collection Of Hearts
Skid Row 'Tear It Down' With New Video