Carnifex Recruit Adam Warren of Oceano For 'Lie To My Face'

Keavin Wiggins | 07-13-2022

Carnifex Tour poster

Carnifex have shared a re-recorded version of their song "Lie To My Face" featuring Adam Warren of Oceano to celebrate their upcoming "Dead In My Arms" that will feature Oceano and Spite.

Scott Ian Lewis had this to say, "We couldn't be happier to be celebrating 15 years of Dead In My Arms with a special version of LTMF featuring our good friend Adam Warren of Oceano.

"This new version is a thank you to the best fans in the world for keeping us alive all these years. Enjoy the song, see you on the DIMA 15-year anniversary tour!" Watch the video below:

News > Carnifex

