Suicide Silence and Carnifex Lead Chaos & Carnage Tour

Suicide Silence and Carnifex have announced that they will be headlining the Chaos & Carnage Tour that will feature support from Lorna Shore, Upon A Burning Body, AngelMaker and Distant.
Chris Garza of Suicide Silence had this to say, "For over 2 decades it's been deeply humbling to see how far the genre has come. Chaos & Carnage brings to you the best of the best from multiple generations. It's an honor to still be here, sharing the stage with Carnifex and the rest of these amazing bands. STOKED. "
Carnifex frontman Scott Lewis added, "Co headlining Chaos & Carnage with Suicide Silence and joined by some of the most brutal bands around is truly exciting for us. We have a massive set planned and can't wait to lose our minds with you at these shows!"
The tour will be kicking off on May 6th in Sacramento, CA at the Ace of Spades and will wrap up on June 4th in Los Angeles, CA at the Regent Theater.
Fri 5/6/2022 Sacramento, CA Ace of Spades
Sat 5/7/2022 Portland, OR Bossanova Ballroom
Sun 5/8/2022 Seattle, WA El Corazon
Tue 5/10/2022 Grand Junction, CO Mesa Theater
Wed 5/11/2022 Denver, CO Oriental Theater
Fri 5/13/2022 Minneapolis, MN Cabooze
Sat 5/14/2022 Chicago, IL WC Social Club
Sun 5/15/2022 Pontiac, MI Crofoot
Tue 5/17/2022 Columbus, OH King of Clubs
Wed 5/18/2022 Pittsburgh, PA Jergels
Thu 5/19/2022 Boston, MA Big Night Live
Fri 5/20/2022 New York, NY Gramercy Theatre
Sat 5/21/2022 Reading, PA Reverb
Sun 5/22/2022 Baltimore, MD Soundstage
Tue 5/24/2022 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade
Wed 5/25/2022 Tampa, FL Orpheum
Fri 5/27/2022 Arlington, TX Choctaw Stadium*
Sat 5/28/2022 Houston, TX Warehouse Live
Sun 5/29/2022 San Antonio, TX Paper Tiger
Tue 5/31/2022 Albuquerque, NM El Rey Theatre
Wed 6/1/2022 Mesa, AZ Nile Theatre
Thu 6/2/2022 Las Vegas, NV 24 Oxford
Fri 6/3/2022 Anaheim, CA House of Blues
Sat 6/4/2022 Los Angeles, CA Regent Theater
*So What Festival
All Hail The Yeti, Suicide Silence and Jinjer Announce Tour
Suicide Silence Announce More Virtual World Tour Dates
Suicide Silence Share B-Side Track 'Overlord'
Suicide Silence Postpone Tour Due To Coronavirus
Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey Postpone Tour- Rush's Alex Lifeson Returns With Envy Of None- Foo Fighters Stream Studio 666 Film Trailer- more
Megadeth And Lamb Of God Metal Tour Of The Year- Budgie's Burke Shelley Dead At 71- Dashboard Confessional and Jimmy Eat World Tour- more
Sammy Hagar Extends Las Vegas Residency With New Dates- Judas Priest North American Tour To Feature Only One Guitarist- more
Guns N' Roses Couldn't Meet Eye To Eye With Izzy For Reunion- Trivium and Testament Frontman Team Up- Skillet- more
Caught In The Act: Bret Michaels' Christmas Show
Travis - The Invisible Band (Deluxe Edition)