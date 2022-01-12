Suicide Silence and Carnifex Lead Chaos & Carnage Tour

Tour poster

Suicide Silence and Carnifex have announced that they will be headlining the Chaos & Carnage Tour that will feature support from Lorna Shore, Upon A Burning Body, AngelMaker and Distant.

Chris Garza of Suicide Silence had this to say, "For over 2 decades it's been deeply humbling to see how far the genre has come. Chaos & Carnage brings to you the best of the best from multiple generations. It's an honor to still be here, sharing the stage with Carnifex and the rest of these amazing bands. STOKED. "

Carnifex frontman Scott Lewis added, "Co headlining Chaos & Carnage with Suicide Silence and joined by some of the most brutal bands around is truly exciting for us. We have a massive set planned and can't wait to lose our minds with you at these shows!"

The tour will be kicking off on May 6th in Sacramento, CA at the Ace of Spades and will wrap up on June 4th in Los Angeles, CA at the Regent Theater.

Fri 5/6/2022 Sacramento, CA Ace of Spades

Sat 5/7/2022 Portland, OR Bossanova Ballroom

Sun 5/8/2022 Seattle, WA El Corazon

Tue 5/10/2022 Grand Junction, CO Mesa Theater

Wed 5/11/2022 Denver, CO Oriental Theater

Fri 5/13/2022 Minneapolis, MN Cabooze

Sat 5/14/2022 Chicago, IL WC Social Club

Sun 5/15/2022 Pontiac, MI Crofoot

Tue 5/17/2022 Columbus, OH King of Clubs

Wed 5/18/2022 Pittsburgh, PA Jergels

Thu 5/19/2022 Boston, MA Big Night Live

Fri 5/20/2022 New York, NY Gramercy Theatre

Sat 5/21/2022 Reading, PA Reverb

Sun 5/22/2022 Baltimore, MD Soundstage

Tue 5/24/2022 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade

Wed 5/25/2022 Tampa, FL Orpheum

Fri 5/27/2022 Arlington, TX Choctaw Stadium*

Sat 5/28/2022 Houston, TX Warehouse Live

Sun 5/29/2022 San Antonio, TX Paper Tiger

Tue 5/31/2022 Albuquerque, NM El Rey Theatre

Wed 6/1/2022 Mesa, AZ Nile Theatre

Thu 6/2/2022 Las Vegas, NV 24 Oxford

Fri 6/3/2022 Anaheim, CA House of Blues

Sat 6/4/2022 Los Angeles, CA Regent Theater

*So What Festival

Related Stories

All Hail The Yeti, Suicide Silence and Jinjer Announce Tour

Suicide Silence Announce More Virtual World Tour Dates

Suicide Silence Share B-Side Track 'Overlord'

Suicide Silence Postpone Tour Due To Coronavirus

News > Suicide Silence