Hurricane Release Video For Cover Of Queen Classic

(Glass Onyon) Hurricane have released a new music video for their cover of the Queen classic "Under Pressure" in support of first new album release in over 20 years through Deko Entertainment.
The band was formed in 1983, originally featuring current Foreigner lead vocalist Kelly Hansen (vocals/rhythm guitar), Robert Sarzo (guitar), Tony Cavazo (bass), and Jay Schellen (drums) currently with Yes. Hurricane released four albums: Take What You Want (1985), Over the Edge (1988), Slave to the Thrill (1990), and Liquifury (2001). Over the Edge was its album featuring the charting song "I'm on to You," which peaked at No. 33 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Tracks Chart in 1988.
In 2010 Sarzo and Cavazo, founding members, reunited and recruited drummer Mike Hansen. In 2021 Australian-born singer Dan Schumann, best known as a member of the Las Vegas headliner vocal group Tenors of Rock, joined. Hurricane dropped their first single "Rock Star Cheater" on July 21st, and critics and fans are taking notice.
"The record is called 'Reconnected' and considering the impact of the material, they are doing just that, reconnecting back to the music scene. The first single and opening track, Rockstar Cheater, is what this band is about, the cracking beat, fast guitars and an insane solo. Is Hurricane here to stay? I hope so as they have released an album that you will not turn off." - Metal Exiles
The album has 11 tracks including their first single, "Rock Star Cheater", a rerecord of its Top 40 hit "I'm on to You", and a cover of the Queen/David Bowie track "Under Pressure", for which they have just released a brand-new video.
