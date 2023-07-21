Hurricane Get 'Reconnected' With First New Album In Over 20 Years

(Glass Onyon) Hurricane was formed in 1983, originally featuring current Foreigner lead vocalist Kelly Hansen (vocals/rhythm guitar), Robert Sarzo (guitar), Tony Cavazo (bass), and Jay Schellen (drums) currently with Yes. Hurricane released four albums: Take What You Want (1985), Over the Edge (1988), Slave to the Thrill (1990), and Liquifury (2001). Over the Edge was their album featuring the charting song "I'm on to You," which peaked at No. 33 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Tracks Chart in 1988.
In 2010 Sarzo and Cavazo, founding members, reunited and recruited drummer Mike Hansen. In 2021 Australian-born singer Dan Schumann, best known as a member of the Las Vegas headliner vocal group Tenors of Rock, joined. Hurricane is now set to release its first new album in over 20 years, Reconnected. The album has 11 tracks including a rerecord of its Top 40 hit "I'm on to You," a blistering cover of the Queen/David Bowie track "Under Pressure," and its first single "Rock Star Cheater."
The band is extremely excited to release new material as Sarzo states, "The reconnected album reconnects yesterday and today for tomorrow." Cavazo continues, "This album is long overdue. With all the work and time composing and recording, it's finally here and it feels great!!! Now it's up to the music fans everywhere." Longtime drummer Mike Hansen responds, "Hurricane's Reconnected is the test of time." New vocalist Dan Schumann adds, "A lot of blood, sweat, and tears went into Reconnected...but to me, it was worth every drop!"
Reconnected will be released on August 25 through Deko Entertainment, with limited edition (only 300 copies) silver vinyl dropping on September 29. Deko president, Bruce Pucciarello, posits, "This is one kick-ass lineup and the power of the rock will knock you over like a Category 5."
