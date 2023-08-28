Beartooth Release 'Doubt Me' Video

(Atom Splitter) Beartooth have released a music video for their new track "Doubt Me". The song comes from their forthcoming album, "The Surface", which is set to be released on October 13th.

Like its predecessors, The Surface is an intensely personal and powerful journey for Shomo, who has never shied away from sharing his demons in his music and with his fans. However, the frontman has turned a corner with a more optimistic outlook and demonstrates exceptional growth as both an artist and a human being through the songs that comprise the album.

The band has shared the video for new track "Doubt Me." The footage captures Beartooth in their most natural state - performing live and unleashed on their instruments with ferocious abandon!

"We all have our own struggles that we deal with quietly," says Shomo. "Sometimes, it can be hard to explain to the people around you what you're dealing with. What may be perceived by others as weakness is actually a battle with yourself that you know will be conquered. Being in the thick of serious change is never easy, and being brought down by those who don't understand can add to the weight. Know that when you're in those moments, sometimes you need to just put your head down and fight with all you have, regardless of whatever people say you're capable of at the moment."

The first single "Might Love Myself" has stormed out the gates and is proving itself to be a hit, as the fastest moving song on the active rock radio charts in the band's history, landing in the Top 20 within three weeks.

Additionally, all previously released tracks - "Riptide," "Sunshine!," and "Might Love Myself" have tallied nearly 50 million total streams thus far.

THE SURFACE TRACK LISTING:

"The Surface"

"Riptide"

"Doubt Me"

"The Better Me" (Feat. HARDY)

"Might Love Myself"

"Sunshine!"

"What's Killing You"

"Look The Other Way"

"What Are You Waiting For"

"My New Reality"

"I Was Alive"

