Beartooth Score Their First Active Rock No. 1 With 'Might Love Myself'

(Atom Splitter) Beartooth announced their single "Might Love Myself" has earned them their first-ever #1 spot on the Mediabase Active Rock Radio chart. Following its release in July, the song entered the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay chart and continued to rise over 14 weeks to #2, along with #9 on Hot Rock Songs and #11 on Rock & Alternative Airplay, the highest placements the band has ever achieved on said charts.

Lead Singer, Caleb Shomo shares, "I was never truly ready to take on what the future held until this album. I think it's pretty cool that the first song I wrote about self-love was the first song to hit number 1, and that says everything about the future of this band. Thank you all for the support during this transition in my life and in our music."

"Might Love Myself" arrived on Beartooth's fifth studio album, The Surface, released in October on Red Bull Records. With 90 million streams to date, it debuted at #1 on Billboard Hard Rock Albums, Luminate Alternative Albums, and Luminate Record Label Independent Current Albums, as well as #5 on Billboard's Top Album Sales. Celebrating a decade together this year, Beartooth will embark on their largest world tour in history, playing across 60 dates from January to November with 50% of tickets already sold out. Amidst the tour, they'll take to top-billing slots at ShipRocked and Rock Am Ring festivals.

Red Bull Records' Managing Director Greg Hammer shares, "We've been working with Beartooth for ten years across five records and we're beyond proud of what we've been able to accomplish together. They are constantly taking risks and pushing the envelope, with The Surface being no exception. This is undoubtedly one of the most exciting milestones they've achieved in their career, and we're looking forward to what the future holds."

Beartooth have established themselves as an influential voice of their generation and a force in the rock space. This album in particular has welcomed a pivotal shift in the band's sound and story, with frontman Shomo focusing on the positives in his deeply personal and powerful journey through the music. It has attracted diehard fans and new listeners alike, proving self-love has a place in metal.

Beartooth Manager Thomas Gutches concludes, "I'll never forget Caleb playing me this song for the first time, minutes before taking the stage in front of a capacity crowd at London's Wembley Arena. In that moment, I knew we had a special song. Caleb continues to defy the odds as one of the most gifted songwriters of this generation."

Related Stories

Papa Roach 'Cut The Line' With Beartooth

Beartooth, Motionless In White and Stray From The Path Tour Postponed

Beartooth Release 'Skin' Video

Beartooth Announce U.S. Summer Tour

News > Beartooth