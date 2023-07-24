Beartooth Deliver 'Might Love Myself' Video and Announce Album

(Atom Splitter) Beartooth have released a music video for their brand new single "Might Love Myself" to celebrate the announcement that their new album, "The Surface", will arrive on October 13 via Red Bull Records.
Like its predecessors, The Surface is an intensely personal and powerful journey for Shomo, who has never shied away from sharing his demons in his music and with his fans. However, the frontman has turned a corner with a more optimistic outlook and demonstrates exceptional growth as both an artist and a human being through the songs that comprise the album.
"Beartooth's entire discography has been snapshots of my inner monologue and emotional state over the years with a recurring theme: depression and self-loathing," says vocalist Caleb Shomo. "It's been tough to understand why I've felt the way I do for so long. During the pandemic, I was faced with two distinct paths in life. One - I continue doing nothing to manage the realities of my mental health and continue down a path of self-destruction, ultimately ending in my demise. Two - choose to do the work needed to maintain a healthier relationship with myself, no matter how difficult or painful."
He continues, "This album is the story of my beginnings in the new world I've created for myself. One focused on health, self love, positivity, understanding, hard work, and most of all second chances. At the end of the day, life is short for all of us. We can't escape the end, so why not make friends with it and live in a world focused on living a personally fulfilling life."
