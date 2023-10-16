Beartooth Stream 'I Was Alive' Video

Beartooth are celebrating the release of their fifth studio album, "The Surface", this past Friday the 13th by sharing a music video for the song "I Was Alive".
Vocalist Caleb Shomo says the visual is "about the fact that none of this lasts forever and we get one ride on this crazy journey we're on, so we've got to give it everything we've got".
Atom Splitter shared the following details: Like its predecessors, The Surface is an intensely personal and powerful journey for Shomo, who has never shied away from sharing his demons in his music and with his fans. However, the frontman has turned a corner with a more optimistic outlook and demonstrates exceptional growth as both an artist and a human being through the songs that comprise the album.
"This album is the end of the story of a very important decade of my life and that was my 20s," the frontman shares. "It's been very up and down, sometimes more down than up. But as of right now, I have decided that since life is short, I want to focus on the positives. Sometimes all you need is some hard work to show you what you need to do with your life to be happy. Hopefully this album can inspire people to take control of their own lives in any way they desire."
The album has been one of the most successful of the band's already impressive career, with the four pre-release tracks accumulating 65 million total streams and ascending the radio charts. "Might Love Myself" continues to climb and is currently at #8 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock National Airplay and #6 on the Top 40 Active Rock charts.
Additionally, Beartooth have announced an extensive North American headline tour to precede their EU/UK dates next fall. They'll hit the road with The Plot In You, Invent Animate, and Sleep Theory from January to March, bringing the new record to over 40 cities across North America. Global dates are below. Get tickets here, with the North American pre-sale kicking off today and general sale on Friday, October 20.
"I cannot wait to get back on tour and play a bunch of new songs for a bunch of amazing fans. We get to take out three awesome bands doing great things for the scene. We're gonna play loud, hot, and fast, and serve up all the new stuff like you've never seen before," says Shomo.
The band will also appear at the 2024 edition of ShipRocked.
BEARTOOTH 2024 WORLD TOUR:
NORTH AMERICAN SUPPORT: THE PLOT IN YOU, INVENT ANIMATE, + SLEEP THEORY:
1/12 - Cincinnati, OH - Andrew J. Brady Center
1/13 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel
1/14 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom
1/16 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak
1/17 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom
1/19 - Toronto, ON - History
1/20 - Montreal, QC - M Telus
1/21 - Boston, MA - House of Blues
1/23 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall
1/24 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian
1/26 - New York, NY - Palladium Times Square
1/27 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head
1/28 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa
1/30 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
1/31 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore
2/2 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall
2/3 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues
2/4 - 2/10 - Shiprocked
2/11 - Tampa, FL - Jannus
2/13 - Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall
2/14 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues
2/15 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
2/17 - San Antonio, TX - Boeing Center at Tech Port
2/18 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
2/20 - Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren
2/21 - San Diego, CA - Soma
2/22 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
2/24 - Sacramento, CA - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
2/25 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom
2/27 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo
2/28 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory
3/1 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory
3/2 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
3/3 - Denver, CO - The Fillmore
3/5 - Fargo, ND - Sanctuary Events Center
3/6 - St. Paul, MN - Myth Live
3/8 - Chicago, IL - Riviera
3/9 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee
3/10 - Sauget, IL - Pop's
3/12 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Center
3/13 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works
3/14 - Fort Wayne, IN - The Clyde Theater
EUROPEAN DATES:
10/10 - Berlin, DE - Columbiahalle
10/11 - Cologne, DE - Palladium
10/12 - Cologne, DE - Palladium
10/15 - Vienna, AT - Gasometer
10/16 - Wiesbaden, DE - Schlachthof
10/17 - Wiesbaden, DE - Schlachthof
10/18 - Munich, DE - Zenith
10/19 - Paris, FR - Le Bataclan
10/21 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy
10/22 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy
10/24 - Manchester, UK - O2 Victoria Warehouse
10/25 - Manchester, UK - O2 Victoria Warehouse
10/26 - London, UK - Alexandra Palace
10/28 - Brussels, BE - AB
10/29 - Brussels, BE - AB
10/31 - Tilburg, NL - O13
11/1- Tilburg, NL - O13
112 - Hamburg, DE - Sporthalle
