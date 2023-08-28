Sevendust Announce Massive Boxset

(Chipster) Sevendust have announced that several of their classic albums will be issued via BMG as part of a nine-LP boxset releasing October 13, 2023, while the seven-CD boxset will be released on October 27, 2023. Both LP and CD boxsets are titled, Seven of Sevendust.
The group has released a total of thirteen studio albums, and this compilation features seven incredible records from their catalog - 2005's Next, 2007's Alpha (two-LP), 2008's Chapter VII: Hope & Sorrow (two-LP), 2010's Cold Day Memory, 2013's Black Out the Sun, 2014's Time Travelers & Bonfires, and 2015's Kill the Flaw.
Seven of Sevendust will be available as both a deluxe nine-LP boxset (list price: $199.98) and a seven-CD clamshell (list price: $69.98). Hailing from Atlanta, Georgia, Sevendust consists of members Lajon Witherspoon (lead vocals), Clint Lowrey (lead guitarist), Vince Hornsby (bassist), Morgan Rose (drummer), and John Connolly (rhythm guitar). Their latest album is the just-released Truth Killer - their fourteenth studio release overall. Pre-order here.
SEVEN OF SEVENDUST TRACKLISTING:
NEXT (2005) Hero / Ugly / Pieces / Silence / This Life / Failure / See and Believe The Last Song / Desertion / Never / Shadows in Red
ALPHA (2LP) (2007) Deathstar / Clueless / Driven / Feed / Suffer / Beg to Differ / Under Story of Your Life / Confessions of Hatred / Aggression / Burn / Alpha
CHAPTER VII: HOPE & SORROW (2LP) (2008) Inside / Enough Hope - feat. Mark Tremonti / Scapegoat / Fear The Past - feat. Chris Daughtry / Prodigal Son / Lifeless Sorrow - feat. Myles Kennedy / Contradiction / Walk Away
COLD DAY MEMORY (2010) Splinter / Forever / Unraveling / Last Breath / Karma / Ride Insane Confessions (Without Faith) / Nowhere / Here and Now The End Is Coming / Better Place / Strong Arm Broken
BLACK OUT THE SUN (2013) Memory / Faithless / Till Death / Mountain / Cold as War / Black Out the Sun Nobody Wants It / Dead Roses / Decay / Dark AM / Picture Perfect Got a Feeling / Murder Bar
TIME TRAVELERS & BONFIRES (2014) Come Down / Under It All / The Wait / Upbeat Sugar / One Life / Bonfire Gone / Denial / Trust / Crucified / Karma / Black
KILL THE FLAW (2015) Thank You / Death Dance / Forget / Letters / Cease and Desist / Not Today Chop / Kill the Flaw / Silly Beast / Peace and Destruction / Torched
