Sevendust's Clint Lowery Forced To Sit out Seasons 21st Anniversary Tour

Sevendust have announced that guitarist Clint Lowery is being forced to sit out their upcoming tour celebrating the 21st anniversary of their "Seasons" album, after he suffered a neck injury.

The band explained via social media, "We are excited to get on the road and celebrate the 21st Anniversary of Seasons with you all. Unfortunately due to a recent neck injury and under doctor's advisement, our brother Clint Lowery is going to have to miss these dates. He has been instructed to rest to allow the injury to heal and rocking with you all would work against his recovery from this injury.

"Thankfully, we have been able to recruit some last minute replacements on guitar with Clint's blessings. Jon Jourdan from Mammoth WVH will be filling in for most of the dates and our longtime manager and friend Tim Tournier will be picking up the guitar duties for the shows Jon has to miss. We can't wait to see all of our fans 'Face to Face' as we celebrate Seasons live! Get well soon Clint!"

The tour is set to kick off this Friday, September 13th with the first of two shows at the Hampton Beach Casino and will be wrapping up on October 8th in Salt Lake City at The Depot.

9.13 Hampton Beach. Nh Hampton Beach Casino

9.14 Hampton Beach. Nh Hampton Beach Casino

9.15 Albany, Ny Empire Live

9.17 Rochester, Ny Water Street Music Hall

9.19 New York, Ny Palladium Times Square

9.20 Harrisburg.Pa Hmac

9.21 Silver Spring, Mid The Fillmore

9.22 Raleigh, Nc The Ritz

9.24 Knoxville. Tn The Mille Mine

9.25 Atlanta, Ga The Eastean

9.26 Chattandoga, Tn The Signal

10.02 Dallas. Tx The Factory

10.03 Wichita. Ks The Cotillion

10.04 Tulsa, Ok Cain's Ballroom

10.05 Lincoln. Ne The Bourbon Theatre

10.07 Denver, Co Summit

10.08 _ Salt Lake City, Ut The Depot

