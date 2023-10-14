Seven of Sevendust Box Set Arrives

(Chipster) Several of Sevendust's classic albums have been issued via BMG as part of a nine-LP boxset releasing, while the seven-CD boxset will be released on November 17th, 2023. Both LP and CD boxsets are titled, Seven of Sevendust.

The group has released a total of thirteen studio albums, and this compilation features seven incredible records from their catalog - 2005's Next, 2007's Alpha (two-LP), 2008's Chapter VII: Hope & Sorrow (two-LP), 2010's Cold Day Memory, 2013's Black Out the Sun, 2014's Time Travelers & Bonfires, and 2015's Kill the Flaw.

Seven of Sevendust is available as a deluxe nine-LP boxset (list price: $199.98) and the forthcoming seven-CD clamshell (list price: $69.98). Fans can order via Amazon.

Hailing from Atlanta, Georgia, Sevendust consists of members Lajon Witherspoon (lead vocals), Clint Lowrey (lead guitarist), Vince Hornsby (bassist), Morgan Rose (drummer), and John Connolly (rhythm guitar). Their latest album is the just-released Truth Killer - their fourteenth studio release overall.

SEVEN OF SEVENDUST TRACKLISTING:

NEXT (2005) Hero / Ugly / Pieces / Silence / This Life / Failure / See and Believe The Last Song / Desertion / Never / Shadows in Red

ALPHA (2LP) (2007) Deathstar / Clueless / Driven / Feed / Suffer / Beg to Differ / Under Story of Your Life / Confessions of Hatred / Aggression / Burn / Alpha

CHAPTER VII: HOPE & SORROW (2LP) (2008) Inside / Enough Hope - feat. Mark Tremonti / Scapegoat / Fear The Past - feat. Chris Daughtry / Prodigal Son / Lifeless Sorrow - feat. Myles Kennedy / Contradiction / Walk Away

COLD DAY MEMORY (2010) Splinter / Forever / Unraveling / Last Breath / Karma / Ride Insane Confessions (Without Faith) / Nowhere / Here and Now The End Is Coming / Better Place / Strong Arm Broken

BLACK OUT THE SUN (2013) Memory / Faithless / Till Death / Mountain / Cold as War / Black Out the Sun Nobody Wants It / Dead Roses / Decay / Dark AM / Picture Perfect Got a Feeling / Murder Bar

TIME TRAVELERS & BONFIRES (2014) Come Down / Under It All / The Wait / Upbeat Sugar / One Life / Bonfire Gone / Denial / Trust / Crucified / Karma / Black

KILL THE FLAW (2015) Thank You / Death Dance / Forget / Letters / Cease and Desist / Not Today Chop / Kill the Flaw / Silly Beast / Peace and Destruction / Torched

