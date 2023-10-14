Seven of Sevendust Box Set Arrives

(Chipster) Several of Sevendust's classic albums have been issued via BMG as part of a nine-LP boxset releasing, while the seven-CD boxset will be released on November 17th, 2023. Both LP and CD boxsets are titled, Seven of Sevendust.
The group has released a total of thirteen studio albums, and this compilation features seven incredible records from their catalog - 2005's Next, 2007's Alpha (two-LP), 2008's Chapter VII: Hope & Sorrow (two-LP), 2010's Cold Day Memory, 2013's Black Out the Sun, 2014's Time Travelers & Bonfires, and 2015's Kill the Flaw.
Seven of Sevendust is available as a deluxe nine-LP boxset (list price: $199.98) and the forthcoming seven-CD clamshell (list price: $69.98). Fans can order via Amazon.
Hailing from Atlanta, Georgia, Sevendust consists of members Lajon Witherspoon (lead vocals), Clint Lowrey (lead guitarist), Vince Hornsby (bassist), Morgan Rose (drummer), and John Connolly (rhythm guitar). Their latest album is the just-released Truth Killer - their fourteenth studio release overall.
SEVEN OF SEVENDUST TRACKLISTING:
NEXT (2005) Hero / Ugly / Pieces / Silence / This Life / Failure / See and Believe The Last Song / Desertion / Never / Shadows in Red
ALPHA (2LP) (2007) Deathstar / Clueless / Driven / Feed / Suffer / Beg to Differ / Under Story of Your Life / Confessions of Hatred / Aggression / Burn / Alpha
CHAPTER VII: HOPE & SORROW (2LP) (2008) Inside / Enough Hope - feat. Mark Tremonti / Scapegoat / Fear The Past - feat. Chris Daughtry / Prodigal Son / Lifeless Sorrow - feat. Myles Kennedy / Contradiction / Walk Away
COLD DAY MEMORY (2010) Splinter / Forever / Unraveling / Last Breath / Karma / Ride Insane Confessions (Without Faith) / Nowhere / Here and Now The End Is Coming / Better Place / Strong Arm Broken
BLACK OUT THE SUN (2013) Memory / Faithless / Till Death / Mountain / Cold as War / Black Out the Sun Nobody Wants It / Dead Roses / Decay / Dark AM / Picture Perfect Got a Feeling / Murder Bar
TIME TRAVELERS & BONFIRES (2014) Come Down / Under It All / The Wait / Upbeat Sugar / One Life / Bonfire Gone / Denial / Trust / Crucified / Karma / Black
KILL THE FLAW (2015) Thank You / Death Dance / Forget / Letters / Cease and Desist / Not Today Chop / Kill the Flaw / Silly Beast / Peace and Destruction / Torched
Sevendust and Static-X Add New Leg To The Machine Killer Tour
Sevendust Announce Massive Boxset
Sevendust Deliver 'Superficial Drug' Video
Sevendust Share 'Holy Water' Video
Portugal. The Man Stream 'Doubt - Mizmor Version' Video- New Years Day Share Video Game-Style 'Vampyre' Music Video- more
blink-182 Share New Song 'FELL IN LOVE'- Judas Priest Deliver 'Panic Attack'- Orgy And Joey Scream Team Up With 'Ghost'- more
Jon Pardi and Luke Bryan Team Up With 'Cowboys and Plowboys'- Parker McCollum To Burn It Down With New Tour- more
Caught In The Act: Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live in New Buffalo, MI
Live: Depeche Mode Rock Orlando
Box Sets: The Darkness - Permission to Land...Again
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Wine Lovers Edition
Hot In The City: Autumn Concerts Coming to Arizona
Portugal. The Man Stream 'Doubt - Mizmor Version' Video
New Years Day Share Video Game-Style 'Vampyre' Music Video
Reunited Say Anything Share New Song and Reveal Album Details
Don Broco Recruit Tourmates For 'Birthday Party (Party in the U.S.A Remix)'
The Libertines Announce New Album 'All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade'
The B-52s' Fred Schneider Reissuing 'Destination... Christmas!' Album
Seven of Sevendust Box Set Arrives
Steve Conte Delivers New Song 'Girl With No Name'