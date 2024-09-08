Horizon Theory Share New Song 'Can't Save Me'

Horizon Theory have released a brand new single called "Can't Save Me". The track arrives as the band prepares to hit the road this coming week with Sevendust for their Seasons 21st Anniversary Tour.

Josh Harrington says that the new song is "basically about trusting in someone only to ultimately be sh*t on, chewed up and spit out. That person could be a friend or a girlfriend or a boss. Where they kind of suck you in and tell you everything you want to hear.

"Then, it gets to the point where they are trying to change your ways. You've put so much into it that you can hardly stand it anymore. They've turned you into this monster and just, end up dropping you like a bad habit but you won't adhere to it"'

