Job For A Cowboy Return With 'The Agony Seeping Storm'

(Earsplit) Job For A Cowboy return after a near decade long hiatus with their brand new single and accompanying video for "The Agony Seeping Storm." The track comes by way of the band's first new full-length in a decade, set for release in 2024 via Metal Blade Records!

The band released their Sun Eater full-length in 2014. The record received an overwhelmingly positive response, with Decibel Magazine confessing, "F*** it, I can admit when I'm wrong... while I was busy pointedly not paying attention to them, these deathcore progenitors actually became a pretty damn good band." In a 4.5/5 review, Alternative Press championed, "a full-on progressive death metal band... the songs have progressive sweep and epic power, at times recalling Opeth's heavier work," adding, "Sun Eater is one of 2014′s best metal albums, period," while Metal Injection hailed an album, "that will be a solid brick in the foundation of the death metal genre with no gimmicks or trends to back it up."

Ten years later, the band returns with their most volatile work to date. The as-yet-untitled full-length is at once musically multifaceted, unabashedly brutal, and compellingly conceptual. First single, "The Agony Seeping Storm," is a mathematically mind-blowing hybrid of bludgeoning death metal specializing in unconventional riffing that echoes the resemblance of legendary experimentalists like Cynic, Atheist, and Gorguts. A newly refreshed and reinspired lineup - vocalist Jonny Davy, guitarists Tony Sannicandro and Al Glassman, bassist Nick Schendzielos, and drummer (since 2020) Navene Koperweis - seamlessly pick up the mantle where Sun Eater left off.

Issues Davy, "'The Agony Seeping Storm' gives a slice of our upcoming concept record. Regarding the video, the band collaborated extensively with director K. Hunter Lumar (Digital Mile), while our bassist, Nick Schendzielos, co-directed. The concept was inspired by a close friend who embarked on a relentless quest for profound enlightenment through the incessant abuse of hallucinogenic drugs. However, as they delved deeper into their religious-like experimentation they began exhibiting symptoms of bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. They came to believe that they could access an alternate, esoteric reality through hallucinogenic intoxication, where they encountered gnostic and biblical figures and imagery.These songs reflect their thoughts, ideas, and experiences."

