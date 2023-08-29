Pistols At Dawn Release New Single 'Fly'

(OMG) Atlanta-based hard rock band Pistols At Dawn released their latest single "Fly" (Radio Edit) to radio this week. It debuted on the SMR Active Rock Radio Charts at NUMBER 1 in TOP ADDS and NUMBER TWO in GREATEST GAINERS in it's FIRST WEEK!
The single was the #3 Most Added (behind Metallica & Daughtry) on the Mediabase Active Rock Charts and the 2nd most added on the Billboard Rock Chart. "Fly" (Radio Edit) is from the band's debut album Ascension that came out on Megaforce Records/MRI Entertainment in 2022.
The single was added this week at WIIL-Chicago, KEZO-Omaha, WJJO & WZRK/AM-Madison, WHXR-Portland ME, WRTT-Huntsville, KICT-Wichita, WZZU-Roanoke, WFXH-Savannah, WCPR-Biloxi, WWMP-Burlington, WCLG-Morgantown WV, WQWK-State College PA, WNNH-Concord NH, KBRE-Merced CA, WKIT-Bangor ME, WYYX-Panama City FL, WKHY-Lafayette IN, KGRR-Dubuque, WCCN-Neillsville WI, KSSI-RIdgecrest CA, KMMY-Sherman TX, KFML-Little Falls MN, KEDJ-Twin Falls ID, and WFRD-Hanover NH and was already in rotation at KQRA-Springfield MO.
"Fly" leans into a dark chorus and instantly memorable hook, equally soaring and shuddering all at once. It strikes a chord with its timeless theme presented through a nocturnal prism. "It's a powerful and dark love song about wanting to disappear with your true love," he elaborates. "Musically, diversity was important to us. So, each song really tells a different story with a distinct sound."
Pistols At Dawn Announce Dates With Ugly Kid Joe and Fozzy
Pistols At Dawn Premiere 'Fly' Video
Pistols At Dawn Deliver The 'Crown' Video
Foreigner Announce Feels Like The Last Time Farewell Tour Las Vegas Residency Trans-Siberian Orchestra Announce 2023 Tour- more
AC/DC For Super Bowl Halftime Show Says Nevada Governor- Ice Nine Kills Expand 'The Silver Scream 2: Welcome To Horrorwood' Album- more
Trace Adkins, Ricky Skaggs, and More Added to Ronnie Milsap Tribute Show- Dolly Parton- The Panhandlers - more.
Road Trip: A King is Born: A Visit to the Elvis Presley Birthplace in Tupelo, Mississippi
Live: Extreme and Living Colour Rock Chicago Area
Celebrate Me Home: Kenny Loggins' Final Tour
Caught In The Act: Ted Nugent Rocks Chicagoland
Maia Sharp - Reckless Thoughts
Foreigner Announce Feels Like The Last Time Farewell Tour Las Vegas Residency
Pistols At Dawn Release New Single 'Fly'
Edge of Paradise Release 'Hologram' Video
Singled Out: Nina de Vitry's What You Feel Is Real
Trans-Siberian Orchestra Announce 2023 Tour
Sevendust Announce Massive Boxset
Avatar Score Their First No. 1 With 'The Dirt I'm Buried In'
Ruffyunz Recruit Guns N' Roses, Dio, Vanilla Fudge Stars For New Album