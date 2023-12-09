Pistols At Dawn Share Rendition Of 'Last Christmas'

(OMG) Pistols At Dawn is ushering in the festive season with a twist on the beloved holiday anthem, "Last Christmas." Available now on all major streaming platforms, this latest single from the band promises to ignite holiday spirits with its rock-infused rendition of Wham!/George Michael's timeless classic.

With a fervent dedication to crafting an enduring holiday track, Pistols At Dawn embarked on a mission to create a rendition that resonates across generations. Adding their unique rock stamp to the iconic melody, the band infused raw emotion and intensity, channeling George Michael's original sentiment while introducing a new dimension to the song's sonic landscape.

In a departure from their signature sound, the band embraced the inclusion of violin and cello, marking the first time they've incorporated these orchestral elements into their music. This addition elevates the emotive qualities of "Last Christmas," ensuring that listeners experience a stirring and immersive rendition of this cherished song.

Commenting on their rendition, Pistols At Dawn expressed, "We wanted to create a truly special holiday track that would stand the test of time. George Michael wrote one of the best holiday songs of all time, and we wanted to add our stamp to it. We knew if we felt the emotion of the song, like he did, that everyone else would too. At the end of the day, we just hope this makes everyone's holiday a little more special."

Moreover, Pistols At Dawn has exciting plans for the upcoming year, including a series of dates alongside Fozzy across international stages, as well as headlining performances. The band's relentless energy and captivating stage presence are poised to captivate audiences worldwide.

"Last Christmas" by Pistols At Dawn is now available on all major streaming platforms. Embrace the spirit of the season with their electrifying take on this holiday classic.

