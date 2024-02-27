P.O.D. Tap Bad Wolves, Norma Jean, and Blind Channel For I Got That Tour

P.O.D. have announced that they will be launching a headline North American tour in support of their forthcoming 11th album "VERITAS," which will arrive May 3 via Mascot Records

The "I Got That Tour" will feature support from Bad Wolves, Norma Jean, and Blind Channel will serve as support. P.O.D.'s itinerary will also include several festival stops along the way.

"With all of the love and amazing energy surrounding our new album VERITAS, we couldn't be more excited about hitting the road again and seeing your beautiful faces," says singer Sonny Sandoval. "This album is so special to us and we can't wait to play these new powerful songs and sing out loud with you until the whole world recognizes we're all in this together!"

Guitarist Marcos Curiel concurs, "We consider ourselves very fortunate to be back out on the road again here in the states. It's an honor for us to perform for you all. It's been way too long. We are extremely excited for the new album and the touring cycle that comes with it. We can't wait to see everyone jamming and singing along with us. This is why we do what we do! To reconnect with longtime friends and fans. And to make new ones. Let's do this."

Bad Wolves frontman Daniel "DL" Laskiewicz added, "We are very excited to be going out with the legendary P.O.D. across the states. We can't wait to bring you our songs from our new album 'Die About It' and many more. See you all very soon!"

P.O.D. ON TOUR:

WITH BAD WOLVES, NORMA JEAN, + BLIND CHANNEL:

4/26 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

4/28 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

4/29 - Santa Ana, CA - Observatory

5/1 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco

5/2 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

5/4 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studio

5/5 - Wichita, KS - TempleLive

5/9 - Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theatre

5/10 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

5/11 - Jacksonville, NC - Hooligans

5/12 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome to Rockville*

5/16 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple*

5/17 - Reading, PA - Reverb

5/19 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom**

5/21 - Pittsburgh, PA - Preserving Underground

5/23 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

5/24 - Turtle Lake, WI - St. Croix Casino

5/25 - Minneapolis, MN - Uptown Theater

5/26 - Sioux City, IA - Hard Rock Sioux City

5/28 - Lubbock, TX - The Garden

5/29 - Austin, TX - Come & Take It Live

5/30 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

5/31 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center

6/2 - Dallas, TX - So What! Fest*

*Festival Date

**No Blind Channel

Related Stories

Tesla Releasing Double LP 'Real To Reel Vol I' For Record Store Day

Taylor Hawkins and Jeff Beck Lead Guests On Ian Hunter's New Album

Zac Brown Band Share Avicii Remix Of 'Beautiful Drug'

Tool's Adam Jones Partners With Epiphone For Special 1979 Les Paul Custom

News > P.O.D.