(The Oriel Company) Imagine Dragons unveil a new single entitled "Children of the Sky (a Starfield song)" inspired by the blockbuster Sci-Fi role-playing game, Starfield, which arrives in stores and online next Wednesday, September 6, 2023.
Imagine Dragons crafted "Children of the Sky (a Starfield song)" with the universe of Starfield in mind. Its rapturous orchestration reflects an introspective questioning about our place in the universe and the big questions of life, with moments of drama amplified by way of a seismic signature hook.
Stay tuned for the premiere of an official music video. In the meantime, watch a gameplay lyric video below. About the song, Imagine Dragons frontman and avid game aficionado Dan Reynolds commented, "Bethesda created iconic games we've been playing for most of our lives, and we're honored to have collaborated on this song for Starfield. The song, like the game, asks some of the most difficult questions we face as humans trying to find our place in the universe."
Starfield composer Inon Zur said, "I'm so excited and honored to reveal that I have collaborated with the legendary group Imagine Dragons to create CHILDREN OF THE SKY (A STARFIELD SONG). The band has created an amazing, emotional, and memorable song, and I joined them in crafting the Starfield motif into the song as well as iconic elements from the Main Theme and the Starfield orchestral treatment. The outcome is a massive celebration for Starfield and I hope that the group's fans as well as gamers from all over the world will find it as exhilarating and magnificent as we all feel."
Imagine Dragons Celebrate Documentary Release With 'Believer' Live Video
Imagine Dragons Live In Vegas Trailer Goes Online
Imagine Dragons and The Strokes Lead Lollapalooza India Lineup
Imagine Dragons and Dave Matthews Band Lead Innings Festival Lineup
Duran Duran Announce 'Danse Macabre' Album- Imagine Dragons Share 'Children of the Sky (a Starfield song)'- Guns N' Roses- U2- Pink Floyd- more
Foreigner Announce Feels Like The Last Time Farewell Tour Las Vegas Residency- Job For A Cowboy Return- more
Carrie Underwood Rocks Nashville With Guns N' Roses- Jon Pardi Takes 'Your Heart Or Mine' To No. 1- Zach Bryan- more
Road Trip: A King is Born: A Visit to the Elvis Presley Birthplace in Tupelo, Mississippi
Live: Extreme and Living Colour Rock Chicago Area
Celebrate Me Home: Kenny Loggins' Final Tour
Caught In The Act: Ted Nugent Rocks Chicagoland
Duran Duran Announce 'Danse Macabre' Album With Title Track Stream
Imagine Dragons Share 'Children of the Sky (a Starfield song)'
Guns N' Roses Ignite Stadiums On North American Tour
Zoo Station: A U2:UV Experience Fan Portal Announced
Taking Back Sunday Release 'S'old' Video And Announce Album
AXS TV Announce Rockin' Fall Programming Lineup
Pink Floyd Remaster 'The Dark Side Of The Moon' For Special Reissues
Bad Wolves Drop Off Asking Alexandra's Pyscho Thunder Tour