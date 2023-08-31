Def Leppard Go Behind The Scenes Of Sturgis and Fargo Concerts

(hennemusic) Def Leppard is sharing a behind the scenes video recap of concert appearances in Sturgis, SD and Fargo, ND from the North American leg of their World Tour with Motley Crue.

"Join the 13th episode of Behind The World Tour as Def Leppard takes the stage in Sturgis & Fargo," reads a synopsis of the footage. "The guys rock the rally, Sav takes you behind his pedal board and how he creates all of the different sounds and textures, and more!"

The summer 2023 leg of the series sees Def Leppard on the road in support of its latest album, "Drastic Symphonies." The project pairs the UK rockers with London's iconic Royal Philharmonic Orchestra to deliver re-imagined versions of some of the group's biggest songs, as captured during recording sessions at Abbey Road studios.

Watch the latest behind the scenes footage from the tour here.

