Greta Van Fleet Release 'The Falling Sky' Video

(hennemusic) Greta Van Fleet has released a video for "The Falling Sky", the current single from the band's latest album, "Starcatcher." They recorded "Starcatcher" at the legendary RCA Studios in Nashville, TN with producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Sammy Hagar).
"A peer into the wilds of a starlit oblivion," explains lead singer Jake Kiszka about the song, "this visual representation of 'The Falling Sky' demonstrates the darkness and barbarity in a world filled with such duality. In essence, a reminder of the complexity of the human soul and all it is capable of enduring; a letter of love written to the rising sun."
"Starcatcher" recently debuted at No. 8 on the US Billboard 200, and landed at No. 1 on Top Rock Albums, Top Hard Rock Albums and Top Rock & Alternative Albums charts in the region.
Greta Van Fleet will resume a North American tour in support of the project in St. Paul, MN on September 3.
Stream the new video for "The Falling Sky" here.
