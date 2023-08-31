Hyro The Hero Celebrating Album Release By Rocking Hometown

(SRO) Hyro The Hero will release his sophomore full-length album BOUND FOR GLORY on September 15 via Better Noise Music and will be performing in his hometown that night at House of Blues as part of his upcoming tour dates supporting labelmates Nothing More from September 9-25.
Long before mosh pits regularly broke out at rap shows and metal samples abounded throughout the culture, HYRO THE HERO was collaborating with members of At The Drive-In and Blood Brothers as well as era-defining producer Ross Robinson (Slipknot, Korn) on his independently released EP BIRTH, SCHOOL, WORK, DEATH in 2011. The latter generated applause from BBC, Kerrang!, and Alternative Press who touted him as one of "19 Underrated Bands From The 2010s Who Deserve Another Listen."
In its wake, he blasted off with "Bullet," posting north of 15 million-plus streams and paving the way for his 2018 debut album FLAGGED CHANNEL. He asserted himself as the rare outlier who could shine on a track with Hollywood Undead, Lil' Keke, and AWOLNATION or Islander, Fozzy, and James "Munky" Shaffer of Korn. Flexing his versatility, he featured on "Cheatcode" by Black Tiger Sex Machine x Hairitage, generating 7.3 million Spotify streams.
Meanwhile, his 2022 KIDS AGAINST THE MONSTERS EP via Better Noise Music boasted an assist from Corey Taylor of Slipknot, and the legendary Motley Crue tapped him for "Who's That Playing On The Radio?" for THE RETALIATORS ORIGINAL MOTION PICTURE SOUNDTRACK. At the same time, he packed houses on his own and became a festival favorite at Welcome to Rockville, Carolina Rebellion, Shiprocked!, and more.
HYRO THE HERO 2023 TOUR DATES
9/8 Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works *
9/9 Little Rock, AR - The Hall *
9/11 Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom *
9/12 Wichita, KS - The Cotillion Ballroom *
9/14 Dallas, TX - The Factory *
9/15 Houston, TX - House of Blues *
9/16 San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre *
9/18 Mobile, AL - Soul Kitchen Music Hall *
9/19 Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall *
9/20 Knoxville, TN - The Mill & Mine *
9/22 Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution *
9/23 Orlando, FL - House of Blues *
9/25 Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore *
12/7 Nantes, FR - Le Ferrailleur
12/8 Nantes, FR - Le Ferrailleur
* with Nothing More, Dead Poet Society & Post Profit
Hyro The Hero Celebrating Album Release By Rocking Hometown