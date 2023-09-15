Hyro The Hero To Rock Hometown To Celebrate Album Release

(SRO) Houston, TX-born and France-based rap rock sensation HYRO THE HERO will celebrate the release of his sophomore full-length album BOUND FOR GLORY via Better Noise Music with a hometown performance tonight, September 15, at House of Blues on the Live Nation-produced "SPIRITS 2023" tour with labelmates NOTHING MORE.

On BOUND FOR GLORY, HYRO collaborates with some of the leading names in rock including David Draiman (Disturbed), Brandon Saller (Atreyu), Chad Gray (HELLYEAH), Spencer Charnas and Dan Sugarman (Ice Nine Kills), REDDSTAR, AJ (Fire From The Gods) and Markus Videsäter (Solence). Several of these artists, in addition to artists who collaborated on his 2022 KIDS AGAINST THE MONSTERS EP shared praise for HYRO as quoted below.

"I'm incredibly honored. Hyro is a truly amazing artist and I had a blast working with him. This track is exactly what the world needs right now. It's time to believe again." - David Draiman (Disturbed)

"It's always nice to collaborate with up-and-coming talent, especially when you're a genuine fan. I was stoked to hop on this song with Hyro The Hero. He embodies what a true artist is meant to do: make you feel something. This song is a great reminder that we're stronger together when facing our demons." - Corey Taylor

"A fireball of energy, a sharp lyricist and an infectious personality. If you haven't heard of HYRO already you've been missing out! This new album is catchy, groove laden, fun and full of talent. Best enjoyed at loud volumes!" -Benjamin Bruce (Asking Alexandria)

Produced by Matt Good (Asking Alexandria, Hollywood Undead), BOUND FOR GLORY's 12 tracks consist of a trendsetting hybrid of hip-hop and hard rock spiked with punk topped with unbreakable lyricism and undeniable choruses.

Reflecting on his new album, HYRO says "Issues may arise when you feel it in your gut that you were meant to do something great. It's not a matter of 'if,' it's a matter of 'when.' All obstacles and failures are lessons down the road to achieve what you set out for. Some may reach them before you, but that is their story not yours. I live this; being in this industry for so long and seeing others surpass me on my journey doesn't matter; I know, in my heart, I'm 'Bound for Glory.'"

Related Stories

Hyro The Hero Celebrating Album Release By Rocking Hometown

Hyro The Hero Shares 'Head Underwater' ft Reddstar and Dan Sugarman of Ice Nine Kills

Motley Crue and Asking Alexandra Stars Fuel Hyro The Hero's Single

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Recruited by Hyro The Hero For Kids Against The Monsters

More Hyro The Hero News