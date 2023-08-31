VRSTY Say 'F U Forever' With New Video

(AS) VRSTY (pronounced "Varsity") have released a music video for their kiss-off anthem "F U Forever," which comes from their forthcoming album, "Levitate", that will arrive on October 27th.

"F U Forever" opens Levitate and is about that one thing that brings out the worst in you. VRSTY are not holding back with the song's message - or its guitar heft and stadium-sized choruses. So go ahead and play it for the most recent person to break your heart!

"'F You Forever' is very self-explanatory," says Joey Varela. "It's a song about finally being done with being treated like an option and saying, 'F you, I'm better than this.' It can sometimes be hard to see what you deserve when you're treated like you're not important but sometimes you just gotta say f*** it, f*** you, and move on."

LEVITATE TRACK LISTING:

"F*** You Forever"

"Back to Back"

"No Chill"

"Black & Blue"

"Wide Awake"

"Dangerous"

"The Plug"

"The Way It Is"

"Doomed"

"Kill The Rich"

"Glad You Came"

"Powerless"

"Can You Love Me"

"The Feeling"

"Levitate"

