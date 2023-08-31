(AS) VRSTY (pronounced "Varsity") have released a music video for their kiss-off anthem "F U Forever," which comes from their forthcoming album, "Levitate", that will arrive on October 27th.
"F U Forever" opens Levitate and is about that one thing that brings out the worst in you. VRSTY are not holding back with the song's message - or its guitar heft and stadium-sized choruses. So go ahead and play it for the most recent person to break your heart!
"'F You Forever' is very self-explanatory," says Joey Varela. "It's a song about finally being done with being treated like an option and saying, 'F you, I'm better than this.' It can sometimes be hard to see what you deserve when you're treated like you're not important but sometimes you just gotta say f*** it, f*** you, and move on."
LEVITATE TRACK LISTING:
"F*** You Forever"
"Back to Back"
"No Chill"
"Black & Blue"
"Wide Awake"
"Dangerous"
"The Plug"
"The Way It Is"
"Doomed"
"Kill The Rich"
"Glad You Came"
"Powerless"
"Can You Love Me"
"The Feeling"
"Levitate"
VRSTY Share New Song 'The Plug'
VRSTY Share New Single 'Closer'
VRSTY Push Back 'Welcome Home' Album Release
Duran Duran Announce 'Danse Macabre' Album- Imagine Dragons Share 'Children of the Sky (a Starfield song)'- Guns N' Roses- U2- Pink Floyd- more
NEEDTOBREATHE 'Wasting Time' With Old Dominion- Garth Brooks' Good Morning America Appearance Goes Online- more
The Waymores - Greener Pastures
Road Trip: A King is Born: A Visit to the Elvis Presley Birthplace in Tupelo, Mississippi
Live: Extreme and Living Colour Rock Chicago Area
Celebrate Me Home: Kenny Loggins' Final Tour
VRSTY Say 'F U Forever' With New Video
Peter Gabriel Continues Full Moon Club With New Track 'Love Can Heal'
Kid Kapichi Highlight Hastings United FC With 'Let's Get To Work' Video
Powerwolf Makes History With The Use Of Augmented Reality At Music Festival
The Tragically Hip Expand 'Phantom Power' For 25th Anniversary
Silent Skies Release 'Reset' Video
Molybaron Unleash 'Reality Show' Video
Return to Dust Premiere 'Cellophane' Video