VRSTY 'Glad You Came' With New Video

10-16-2023

VRSTY have premiered a music video for their new single "Glad You Came". The track comes from their forthcoming album, "Levitate", which is set to his stores on October 27th.

The group said of the song, "'Glad You Came' is about doing what you want and not caring what anybody has to say in the matter. 'Live your life to the fullest' - that's the safe version."

Band leader Joey Tyler co-produced the new album with Justin Deblieck (Ice Nine Kills, Motionless In White, Lorna Shore, Fit For A King). The record was mixed by George Lever (Sleep Token, Holding Absence, Loathe).

See the tracklisting and watch the video below:

"F*** You Forever"
"Back to Back"
"No Chill"
"Black & Blue"
"Wide Awake"
"Dangerous"
"The Plug"
"The Way It Is"
"Doomed"
"Kill The Rich"
"Glad You Came"
"Powerless"
"Can You Love Me"
"The Feeling"
"Levitate"

