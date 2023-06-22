VRSTY Share New Song 'The Plug'

(Atom Splitter) New York City-based collective VRSTY (pronounced "Varsity") - Joey Varela [vocals], Javy Dorrejo [bass], Chris Cody [drums], and Paul Gregory [guitar] - are serving up a brand new track with "The Plug."
It's a confident track, powered by Varela's vocals, synths, and powerhouse riffs. It doesn't adhere to any genre specifications or parameters - and that's what makes VRSTY stand out from the pack.
"'The Plug' was only the song that came to me naturally, because I was literally living it as I was writing it," Varela shares, pulling back the curtain on the song's in-real-time and incredibly personal nature. "It's about convincing yourself that you're in love with the good in a person when in actuality, you're addicted to the hell they bring into your life. They essentially become the dealer of all your problems and you can't help but buy what they're selling."
The band is currently on tour with Secrets, For the Fallen Dreams, Outline in Color, and Nerv. All dates are below.
VRSTY ON TOUR:
WITH SECRETS, FOR THE FALLEN DREAMS, OUTLINE IN COLOR, + NERV:
6/22 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
6/23 - Dallas, TX - Cheapsteaks
6/24 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center
6/26 - Nashville, TN - The End
6/27 - West Columbia, SC - New Brookland Tavern
6/28 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819
6/29 - Philadelphia, PA - Milk Boy
7/1 - Thompson, CT - Capulet Fest
VRSTY Share New Single 'Closer'
VRSTY Push Back 'Welcome Home' Album Release
VRSTY And Notions Reveal Deliver 'Finesse'
Dolly Parton Tops Rock Chart With Rob Halford, Motley Crue Collaboration- KK's Priest, Paul Di'Anno Tour- more
Rise Against, Rancid, Jawbreaker And More To Launch 1234fest- Aerosmith To Release Greatest Hits Collection Ahead Of Farewell Tour- more
Brooks & Dunn Wrap Extended Reboot Tour With Total Sellout- AXS TV Celebrate Anniversary Of Charlie Daniels' 'The Devil Went Down to Georgia'- more
Elvis is Everywhere! The Tupelo Elvis Festival
Desiree Dorion - That's How I Know
Caught In The Act: Dead & Company Rock Wrigley Field
The Blues: Savoy Brown - Barbara Blue - Mose Allison - John Primer
Memphis May Fire Reveal 'Misery' Video
Billy Talent Announce U.S. Tour Dates
The Hold Steady Announce Book Signing Events
J. Robbins Covers Naked Raygun For Tribute Album
Nils Lofgren Honors Rolling Stones Icon With 'Won't Cry No More (For Charlie Watts)
Jared James Nichols Announces UK Tour With DeWolff
Dark Below Deliver 'Make Believe' Video
NMB (The Neal Morse Band) launch live recording of 'Another Story To Tell'