.

VRSTY Share New Song 'The Plug'

06-22-2023

(Atom Splitter) New York City-based collective VRSTY (pronounced "Varsity") - Joey Varela [vocals], Javy Dorrejo [bass], Chris Cody [drums], and Paul Gregory [guitar] - are serving up a brand new track with "The Plug."

It's a confident track, powered by Varela's vocals, synths, and powerhouse riffs. It doesn't adhere to any genre specifications or parameters - and that's what makes VRSTY stand out from the pack.

"'The Plug' was only the song that came to me naturally, because I was literally living it as I was writing it," Varela shares, pulling back the curtain on the song's in-real-time and incredibly personal nature. "It's about convincing yourself that you're in love with the good in a person when in actuality, you're addicted to the hell they bring into your life. They essentially become the dealer of all your problems and you can't help but buy what they're selling."

The band is currently on tour with Secrets, For the Fallen Dreams, Outline in Color, and Nerv. All dates are below.

VRSTY ON TOUR:
WITH SECRETS, FOR THE FALLEN DREAMS, OUTLINE IN COLOR, + NERV:
6/22 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
6/23 - Dallas, TX - Cheapsteaks
6/24 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center
6/26 - Nashville, TN - The End
6/27 - West Columbia, SC - New Brookland Tavern
6/28 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819
6/29 - Philadelphia, PA - Milk Boy
7/1 - Thompson, CT - Capulet Fest

