VRSTY Release 'The Way It Is' Visualizer

(Atom Splitter) VRSTY (pronounced "Varsity") - Joey Varela [vocals], Javy Dorrejo [bass], Chris Cody [drums], and Paul Gregory [guitar] - will drop their new album Levitate October 27 via Spinefarm.
Today, the band has shared the "The Way It Is" visualizer. It's a moody romp that cycles through a variety of emotions and packs a powerful lyrical punch.
"This is definitely the most chill song on the record, and one of the more emotional ones," says Varela. "'The Way It Is' is simply a song about knowing that you must save yourself... because nobody else will."
VRSTY Say 'F U Forever' With New Video
VRSTY Share New Song 'The Plug'
VRSTY Share New Single 'Closer'
Dolly Parton Rocks 'What's Up?' With Linda Perry- Rival Sons Unleash New Single 'Mercy'- Paul Rodgers Streams New Solo Album- more
Blink-182- Roger Waters Shares Two Tracks- Duran Duran Debut New Featuring Andy Taylor- Avenged Sevenfold- more
Carrie Underwood Streams 'Denim & Rhinestones (Deluxe Edition)'- NEEDTOBREATHE Rock 'Dreams' On The Today Show- more
The Magic of Eswatini's Umhlanga Reed Dance Ceremony
Brian Setzer - The Devil Always Collects
Classics: Dio's Holy Diver (40 years)
Quick Flicks: Joe Deninzon & Stratospheerius - Behind the Curtain: Live at ProgStock
Caught In The Act: Greta Van Fleet Rock Rosemont
Rival Sons Unleash New Single 'Mercy'
Kane Brown Channels Phil Collins With 'I Can Feel It'
Bad Company's Paul Rodgers Streams First New Solo Album In 25 Years
August Burns Red Announce 4th Annual Christmas Burns Red Festival
Neil Young's Harvest Moon Released On Limited Edition Clear Vinyl
Foghat Deliver New Song 'She's a Little Bit of Everything'
Robin Trower and Sari Schorr Release 'I'll Be Moving On' Lyric Video
Singled Out: Chasing Airplanes' Constellations