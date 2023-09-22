VRSTY Release 'The Way It Is' Visualizer

(Atom Splitter) VRSTY (pronounced "Varsity") - Joey Varela [vocals], Javy Dorrejo [bass], Chris Cody [drums], and Paul Gregory [guitar] - will drop their new album Levitate October 27 via Spinefarm.

Today, the band has shared the "The Way It Is" visualizer. It's a moody romp that cycles through a variety of emotions and packs a powerful lyrical punch.

"This is definitely the most chill song on the record, and one of the more emotional ones," says Varela. "'The Way It Is' is simply a song about knowing that you must save yourself... because nobody else will."

