VRSTY Share Cover Of Nate Smith's 'World On Fire'

(Atom Splitter) Genre-blending and bending New York City-based collective VRSTY (pronounced "Varsity") have shared their cover of Nate Smith's 200 million-streaming smash "World On Fire."

"The first time I heard this song, I was absolutely stuck," says singer Joey Varela. "I haven't heard a song that's hit me this hard in a long time. Everything from the lyrics to the way that it's composed is just absolutely amazing to me. I think I knew instantly that I was going to cover it. My only fear was not being able to do the song justice.. but I think I did okay."

VRSTY dropped its most recent album Levitate last fall via Spinefarm. VRSTY are on tour through the summer. All dates are below.

VRSTY ON TOUR:

6/1 - Mechanicsburg, PA - 10 Years Birthday Bash

6/15 - Pawtucket, RI - The Met (With Wind Walkers)

6/16 - Hartford, CT - The Webster (With Wind Walkers)

6/17 - Vienna, VA - Jammin Java Vienna, VA (With Wind Walkers)

6/18 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819 (With DRUGS, Wind Walkers, Savage Hands)

6/19 - Columbia, SC - New Brookland Tavern

6/20 - Orlando, FL - Will's Pub (With Wind Walkers)

6/21 - Atlanta, GA - Purgatory at Masquerade (With Wind Walkers)

6/22 - Jacksonville, NC - Hooligans (With Wind Walkers)

6/23 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club (With Wind Walkers)

8/17 - Brooklyn, NY - The Meadows (With A Skylit Drive)

8/18 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall (With A Skylit Drive)

8/20 - Lakewood, OH - The Foundry (With A Skylit Drive)

8/21 - New Kensington, PA - Preserving Underground (With A Skylit Drive)

8/22 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar (With A Skylit Drive)

8/23 - Mechanicsburg, PA - Lovedraftz (With A Skylit Drive)

8/24 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz (With A Skylit Drive)

