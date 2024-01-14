Firewind Deliver 'Fallen Angel' Video

Firewind have shared a music video for their track "Fallen Angel", which is the latest single from their forthcoming album, "Stand United", which will arrive March 1, 2024 via AFM Records.
Gus G had this to say about the song and visual, "'Fallen Angel' is a song about the eternal battle between good and evil, a song about the temptations of life. There's been so many interpretations of all this.
"Working again with director Rainer 'ZIPP' Franze, we gave a biblical touch on the visuals and there's even some choreography going on, for your viewing pleasure. Musically, I feel there's a good balance of modern and classic Metal elements which is where Firewind should be in 2024."
