Firewind Deliver 'Fallen Angel' Video

Firewind have shared a music video for their track "Fallen Angel", which is the latest single from their forthcoming album, "Stand United", which will arrive March 1, 2024 via AFM Records.

Gus G had this to say about the song and visual, "'Fallen Angel' is a song about the eternal battle between good and evil, a song about the temptations of life. There's been so many interpretations of all this.

"Working again with director Rainer 'ZIPP' Franze, we gave a biblical touch on the visuals and there's even some choreography going on, for your viewing pleasure. Musically, I feel there's a good balance of modern and classic Metal elements which is where Firewind should be in 2024."

Related Stories

FIREWIND 'Come Undone' With New Single and Announce U.S. Tour

Firewind Deliver 'Still Raging' Live Album

Firewind Return With 'Destiny Is Calling' Video

News > Firewind