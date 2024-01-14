.

Firewind Deliver 'Fallen Angel' Video

01-14-2024
Firewind Deliver 'Fallen Angel' Video

Firewind have shared a music video for their track "Fallen Angel", which is the latest single from their forthcoming album, "Stand United", which will arrive March 1, 2024 via AFM Records.

Gus G had this to say about the song and visual, "'Fallen Angel' is a song about the eternal battle between good and evil, a song about the temptations of life. There's been so many interpretations of all this.

"Working again with director Rainer 'ZIPP' Franze, we gave a biblical touch on the visuals and there's even some choreography going on, for your viewing pleasure. Musically, I feel there's a good balance of modern and classic Metal elements which is where Firewind should be in 2024."

Related Stories
Firewind Deliver 'Fallen Angel' Video

FIREWIND 'Come Undone' With New Single and Announce U.S. Tour

Firewind Deliver 'Still Raging' Live Album

Firewind Return With 'Destiny Is Calling' Video

News > Firewind

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Motley Crue Reveal First Show Of The Year And Tease Announcement- Warzone Guitarist Hospitalized From House Fire Injuries- more

Disturbed And Heart's Ann Wilson Share 'Don't Tell Me' Video- The Black Crowes Share First Song From First New Album in 15 Years- Ace Frehley- more

Reviews

Asking Alexandria - Dark Void

Van Morrison - Accentuate the Positive

Robin Trower - Joyful Sky

Sites and Sounds: On the Blue's New Horizons Cruise

Hot In The City: Winter Concerts in Arizona - Aaron Lewis, G3 and More

Latest News

W.A.S.P Announce 2nd Edition Of The 7 Savage: 1984 - 1992

Freakshow Tribute Jeff LaBar With 'It Hurts Me'

The Dollyrots Get 'Little Bit Naughty' With 'Tonight With You'

Firewind Deliver 'Fallen Angel' Video

Scotty McCreery 'Can't Pass the Bar'

Motley Crue Reveal First Show Of The Year And Tease Announcement

Warzone Guitarist Hospitalized From House Fire Injuries

Scott Stapp Talks Possible New Music From Creed