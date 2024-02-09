Firewind Reveal Visual For New Song 'Chains'

Firewind have shared a lyric video for their new single "Chains". The track comes from the band's forthcoming album, "Stand United", which will arrive on March 1st.

Mastermind Gus G (Ozzy Osbourne, Arch Enemy, Dream Evil), says, "This is the last single we put out as we're getting closer to the Stand United album release. It's leaning more towards the melodic hard rock side of Firewind. We hope you enjoy this track and get excited about the upcoming release! See you on the road soon!"

According to the announcement, Stand United features nine brand new songs produced with Dennis Ward (Magnum, Unisonic), as well as a cover of the '80s pop rock classic "Talking in Your Sleep." It was originally recorded by The Romantics but Firewind gave it their metal twist. Their forthcoming studio offering also bears testament to the band's sheer enthusiasm and lyrical topics that could not be more relevant.

"I wouldn't exactly call Stand United a classic concept album, but the album title indicates what we're about thematically," Gus G, who has also contributed more lyric ideas to this album than any prior releases, said. "This world seems to be getting more and more out of balance, what with environmental disasters, the pandemic, the wars currently raging all over the globe. In such times, it's more important than ever for mankind to stand close together instead of fighting each other. That's what Stand United is about!"

