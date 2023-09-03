Aerosmith Kick Off Peace Out Farewell Tour

(Live Nation) Aerosmith kicked off their farewell tour, "PEACE OUT," with special guest The Black Crowes Saturday night (September 2nd) at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. The electrifying show features Aerosmith's groundbreaking hits performed in an immersive 360° production as they celebrate 50 years as America's greatest rock band.

Produced by Live Nation, this monumental 40-date North American tour includes stops at iconic arenas across the U.S. and Canada, including Los Angeles' Kia Forum, New York's Madison Square Garden and Toronto's Scotiabank Arena, with a special stop in their hometown of Boston for New Year's Eve 2023. With THX's Certified Live! high-fidelity experience, each arena is calibrated with leading-edge technology so fans don't miss a beat of Aerosmith's classic rock tunes in quality audio.

Most recently, Aerosmith released their ultimate career-spanning Greatest Hits collection via UMe/Capitol, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Hard Rock Albums chart. Featuring 44 handpicked tracks in the deluxe editions with packaging curated by Aerosmith, the set is available now, along with a new merch collection, only through the band's official artist store.

For the first time in the group's history, the Super Deluxe Edition of Greatest Hits assembles a blockbuster tracklisting of 44 songs, representing each era of Aerosmith. Pressed on 180g custom color vinyl, it encompasses the band's five decades in all its raw and powerful rock n' roll splendor. From 70's era Top 10 hits "Dream On" and "Walk This Way" plus a blistering version of "Toys In The Attic," to Hamilton's signature bass line and Joe Perry's iconic talk box intro into "Sweet Emotion," to their domination of 90s rock radio with "Crazy," "Cryin'," and "I Don't Want To Miss A Thing."

A true collector's item, the Super Deluxe Edition is presented in premium book-style sleeves, includes four black-and-white lithographs and boasts stunning live photography as well as iconic and rarely seen photos of the band chronicling their ascent from a local Boston band to the global megastars of today.

AEROSMITH PEACE OUT™ 2023 TOUR DATES:

Sat Sep 02 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

Wed Sep 06 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

Sat Sep 09 - Elmont Park, NY - UBS Arena

Tue Sep 12 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

Fri Sep 15 - Chicago, IL - United Center

Mon Sep 18 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

Thu Sep 21 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Sun Sep 24 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena

Wed Sep 27 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

Wed Oct 11 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

Sat Oct 14 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

Tue Oct 17 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

Fri Oct 20 - Sunrise, FL - FLA Live Arena

Mon Oct 23 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

Thu Oct 26 - St Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

Sun Oct 29 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Wed Nov 01 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Arena

Sat Nov 04 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

Tue Nov 07 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

Fri Nov 10 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center

Mon Nov 13 - St Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

Thu Nov 16 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

Sun Nov 19 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

Wed Nov 22 - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center

Sat Nov 25 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

Tue Nov 28 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

Fri Dec 01 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

Mon Dec 04 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center

Thu Dec 07 - Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum

Sun Dec 10 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

Thu Dec 28 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

Sun Dec 31 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

Thu Jan 04 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Arena

Sun Jan 07 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center

Wed Jan 10 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

Sat Jan 13 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena

Tue Jan 16 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center

Fri Jan 19 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Tue Jan 23 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center

Fri Jan 26 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

