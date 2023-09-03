Aerosmith Kick Off Peace Out Farewell Tour

(Live Nation) Aerosmith kicked off their farewell tour, "PEACE OUT," with special guest The Black Crowes Saturday night (September 2nd) at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. The electrifying show features Aerosmith's groundbreaking hits performed in an immersive 360° production as they celebrate 50 years as America's greatest rock band.
Produced by Live Nation, this monumental 40-date North American tour includes stops at iconic arenas across the U.S. and Canada, including Los Angeles' Kia Forum, New York's Madison Square Garden and Toronto's Scotiabank Arena, with a special stop in their hometown of Boston for New Year's Eve 2023. With THX's Certified Live! high-fidelity experience, each arena is calibrated with leading-edge technology so fans don't miss a beat of Aerosmith's classic rock tunes in quality audio.
Most recently, Aerosmith released their ultimate career-spanning Greatest Hits collection via UMe/Capitol, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Hard Rock Albums chart. Featuring 44 handpicked tracks in the deluxe editions with packaging curated by Aerosmith, the set is available now, along with a new merch collection, only through the band's official artist store.
For the first time in the group's history, the Super Deluxe Edition of Greatest Hits assembles a blockbuster tracklisting of 44 songs, representing each era of Aerosmith. Pressed on 180g custom color vinyl, it encompasses the band's five decades in all its raw and powerful rock n' roll splendor. From 70's era Top 10 hits "Dream On" and "Walk This Way" plus a blistering version of "Toys In The Attic," to Hamilton's signature bass line and Joe Perry's iconic talk box intro into "Sweet Emotion," to their domination of 90s rock radio with "Crazy," "Cryin'," and "I Don't Want To Miss A Thing."
A true collector's item, the Super Deluxe Edition is presented in premium book-style sleeves, includes four black-and-white lithographs and boasts stunning live photography as well as iconic and rarely seen photos of the band chronicling their ascent from a local Boston band to the global megastars of today.
AEROSMITH PEACE OUT™ 2023 TOUR DATES:
Sat Sep 02 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
Wed Sep 06 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
Sat Sep 09 - Elmont Park, NY - UBS Arena
Tue Sep 12 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
Fri Sep 15 - Chicago, IL - United Center
Mon Sep 18 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
Thu Sep 21 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Sun Sep 24 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena
Wed Sep 27 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena
Wed Oct 11 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
Sat Oct 14 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
Tue Oct 17 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
Fri Oct 20 - Sunrise, FL - FLA Live Arena
Mon Oct 23 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
Thu Oct 26 - St Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
Sun Oct 29 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Wed Nov 01 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Arena
Sat Nov 04 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
Tue Nov 07 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
Fri Nov 10 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center
Mon Nov 13 - St Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
Thu Nov 16 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center
Sun Nov 19 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
Wed Nov 22 - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center
Sat Nov 25 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
Tue Nov 28 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
Fri Dec 01 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
Mon Dec 04 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center
Thu Dec 07 - Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum
Sun Dec 10 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center
Thu Dec 28 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
Sun Dec 31 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
Thu Jan 04 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Arena
Sun Jan 07 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center
Wed Jan 10 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
Sat Jan 13 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena
Tue Jan 16 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center
Fri Jan 19 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
Tue Jan 23 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center
Fri Jan 26 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
Tesla Share Cover Of 1974 Aerosmith Classic
Aerosmith To Release Greatest Hits Collection Ahead Of Farewell Tour
Aerosmith Announce Peace Out Farewell Tour
Aerosmith In The Studio For Get A Grip's 30th Anniversary
Metallica Postpone Concert After James Hetfield's Positive COVID Test- Jimmy Buffett's Cause Of Death- Aerosmith Kick Off Farewell Tour- more
Margaritaville Hitmaker Jimmy Buffett Dead At 76- Metallica Ice Cream Bar Launched For Charity- more
Zac Brown Band Rock Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'- Sam Hunt Closes 'GMA's' 2023 Summer Concert Series- more
Quick Flicks: Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar
The Waymores - Greener Pastures
Road Trip: A King is Born: A Visit to the Elvis Presley Birthplace in Tupelo, Mississippi
Live: Extreme and Living Colour Rock Chicago Area
Metallica Postpone Concert After James Hetfield's Positive COVID Test
Jimmy Buffett's Cause Of Death Revealed
Aerosmith Kick Off Peace Out Farewell Tour
Tom Waits' 'Swordfishtrombones' Reissued For 40th Annivesary
Nektar 'Remember The Future' Box Set Coming
Red Release Double Sided Single From Forthcoming Album
Hermano Remix and Remaster 'Only A Suggestion' For Reissue
Dangerous Toys' Vitamins And Crash Helmets Tour Live Reissued