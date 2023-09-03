Metallica Postpone Concert After James Hetfield's Positive COVID Test

Metallica postponed Sunday night's (September 3rd) concert at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale (Phoenix), AZ after frontman James Hetfield tested positive for COVID.

The band broke the news via social media on Saturday. They wrote, "We're very sorry to report that tomorrow's (September 3rd) scheduled M72 date at State Farm Stadium has been postponed to Saturday, September 9, 2023, as, unfortunately, COVID has caught up with James.

"We're extremely disappointed and regret any inconvenience this has caused you; we look forward to returning to complete the M72 No Repeat Weekend in Glendale next Saturday.

"All tickets for September 3 will be honored at the September 9 show. For more information, including refund details, if you cannot join next weekend, please visit SeatGeek.com. Keep your eyes on Metallica.com and our socials for additional details and updates."

The postponed concert was the second of the band's M72 No Repeat Weekend shows scheduled in the Phoenix area. The band reportedly cut their show on Friday short by two songs due to James' "vocal issues".

