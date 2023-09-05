Aerosmith Top US Hard Rock Charts With New Greatest Hits Collection

(hennemusic) Aerosmith's new Greatest Hits collection has debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Hard Rock Albums chart. Billboard reports the package - which presents five decades of definitive anthems and some of the most recognizable hits of all-time by the iconic Boston band - earned 19,000 equivalent album units in the US in its opening week, the sum of which includes 10,000 units from album sales.

Billboard ranks the most popular albums of the week in the U.S. based on multi-metric consumption as measured in equivalent album units. Units comprise album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA) and streaming equivalent albums (SEA). Each unit equals one album sale, or 10 individual tracks sold from an album, or 3,750 ad-supported or 1,250 paid/subscription on-demand official audio and video streams generated by songs from an album.

Aerosmith released the career-spanning "Greatest Hits" collection just before they launched their Peace Out farewell tour - with guests The Black Crowes - in Philadelphia, PA on September 2.

Get details on other US chart positions, watch a video trailer for the set and stream a true Aerosmith classic here.

