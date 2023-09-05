New Model Army Share 'Winter (Orchestral Version)' Video

New Model Army have released a music video for their new single "Winter (Orchestral Version)", which comes from their forthcoming album, "Sinfonia", that will arrive on September 15th.

Atom Splitter sent over these details: New Model Army are about to release one of the defining albums of their long and respected career. Sinfonia, recorded with the Sinfonia Leipzig orchestra, is a masterpiece from a band who can somehow make it all look (and sound) easy.

"Winter (Orchestral Version)" is the second single taken from this magnum opus, and it is five minutes of sheer class from front to back. The arrangements, meticulously put together by Shir-Ran Yinon and conducted by Cornelius During, are a new benchmark of the tried-and-trusted "rock-band-meets-orrchestra" scenario, with none of the - and conversely moments of total musical abandonment and expression - obscured by what is essentially a 40-piece band.

"Winter" is a powerful track musically and narratively, with Justin Sullivan imploring: "Bring me the snowfall, bring me the cold wind, bring me the winter."

It's a wish from the protagonist asking for a metaphorical escape from the hell that they find themselves in. However, the song offers a glimpse of hope by its end, with talk of redemption, reconciliation, and healing.

New Model Army are a band who have earned respect throughout their career for not only making less obvious choices than one might expect, but also daring to make music that reveals itself more with each listen.

With Sinfonia they have broken the barriers between band and orchestra in true New Model Army style, redefining that relationship and defying expectation. All songs have been arranged for orchestra by long-time friend and guest violinist Shir-Ran Yinon, who, in collaboration with the band, created something unique but staying true to New Model Army.

Sinfonia will become available as a Double-CD Hardcover Mediabook, Triple 180g-Vinyl Gatefold and Digital. All live album's first print CD and Vinyl LP Editions will include the full show on DVD.

A Strictly Limited earBOOK Edition with Double-CD, DVD, Blu-ray, 80- page book and an exclusive Bonus CD with eight songs from the band's "SO36" show in Berlin on July 17, 2022, as well as various bundles will become available via an exclusive direct to consumer web shop.

