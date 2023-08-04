New Model Army Share Video for Orchestral Version Of 'Innocence'

(Atom Splitter) The orchestral version of "Innocence" is the first single from New Model Army's forthcoming new album Sinfonia. It's a stellar performance together with Sinfonia Leipzig of a long-loved song which has been originally released in 1990. This unique version sets the mood for what to expect from an album that enthralls from start to finish.

New Model Army are a band who continue to thrive outside of any singular genre. Throughout their long and storied career, they have taken the road less travelled, shunning fame and instead, with each successive album, pushing boundaries of creativity.

It is the same music-first approach that has led to this year's Sinfonia. Recorded at Tempodrom, Berlin on July 15, 2022, with Sinfonia Leipzig and conducted by Cornelius During, it may seem like an obvious evolution. However, in true New Model Army style, they have broken the barriers between band and orchestra, redefining that relationship and defying expectation. All songs have been arranged for orchestra by long-time friend and guest violinist Shir-Ran Yinon, who, in collaboration with the band, created something unique but staying true to New Model Army.

The show opens with the fully orchestral "Overture," but from the initial notes of "Devil's Bargain" to the closing of "Wonderful Way To Go," it is a journey through vital and visceral music, elevating the songs with power and sensitivity and resulting in an album subverting the expectations of the well-trodden path between rock bands and orchestras. New Model Army's music lends itself perfectly to this fresh interpretation without losing its individuality. Experimentation without compromise is a hallmark of New Model Army, and one of the primary reasons they are respected and revered.

Sinfonia will become available as a Double-CD Hardcover Mediabook, Triple 180g-Vinyl Gatefold and Digital. All live album's first print CD and Vinyl LP Editions will include the full show on DVD.

A Strictly Limited earBOOK Edition with Double-CD, DVD, Blu-ray, 80- page book and an exclusive Bonus CD with eight songs from the band's "SO36" show in Berlin on July 17, 2022, as well as various bundles will become available via an exclusive direct to consumer web shop.

