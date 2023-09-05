Rolling Stones to Launch New Album 'Hackney Diamonds' With Livestream Event

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones will launch their new album, "Hackney Diamonds", with livestream event hosted by Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, September 6. The YouTube special from the Hackney district of East London will see Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ron Wood interviewed by "The Tonight Show" host.

The band's first original studio album since 2005's "A Bigger Bang" is being promoted as "Hackney Diamonds to the world" and "New album, new music, new era."

"Hackney may be at the heart of Hackney Diamonds, but this is a truly global moment we want to share with fans around the world via YouTube," the group said in a statement.

Following last year's 60th anniversary tour, The Rolling Stones reconvened to continue work on a new album, which fans learned earlier this year will include a song featuring Paul McCartney on bass.

Get details about the time in your region for "The Rolling Stones live with Jimmy Fallon" and watch a video trailer for the event here.

