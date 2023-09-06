Enter Shikari Announce First Belfast and Dublin Shows Since 2017

(PMPR) Enter Shikari announced the addition of shows in Dublin and Belfast to their 2024 live schedule. The shows in March at The Academy and Limelight, in Dublin and Belfast respectively, will mark the band's first performances in either city since 2017.

Lead singer and producer Rou Reynolds says: "We're looking forward to finally going back to Dublin and Belfast! Can't believe we haven't been since our Take To The Skies anniversary shows back in 2017, but glad to finally rectify that. Audiences in both cities are always wild, so we can't wait to reconnect".

Tickets for these two shows go on general sale at 10am BST this Friday 8th September from entershikari.com/shows. A special pre-sale for the members of the band's Future Historians fan club is open now.

Enter Shikari have long been noted for their gripping live shows and their ability to hold an audience in the palm of their hands. Multiple 'Best Live Band' award wins from the likes of the Kerrang! Awards, AIM Awards and Heavy Music Awards (where they are again nominated this year) - as well as a recent run of residency shows in the UK, Europe, US and Japan that sold out in minutes - say all that needs to be said about what the band's live connection means to their legions of fans worldwide. And so with new album A Kiss for the Whole World giving them their first UK #1 album, the band have gone to the creative well yet again to devise the most thrilling and unique iteration of what the Enter Shikari live experience can be. Taking on some of the biggest stages they have ever played, Enter Shikari level up their live game once again.

It is this acknowledgement of the community and culture surrounding live music - and all that it has given to the band and their fans through the course of the last 20 years - that drives Enter Shikari to ceaselessly ramp up efforts to support them. This is why 1 pd from each ticket sale to their February UK live dates will be donated to the Music Venue Trust in support of grassroots venues.

Lead singer and producer Rou Reynolds comments on the initiative: "Grassroots music venues in the UK are under existential threat. Every time we lose another one we lose a vital part of our culture. Bigger venues that benefit from the productive pipeline that grassroots venues provide need to support these smaller venues, as do the artists that have come up through them. Enter Shikari stands with Music Venue Trust in their efforts to bring more solidity and community to our brilliant UK live music scene".

Joining the band on the tour will be a pair of artists established and emerging: Fever 333 and Noahfinnce. Enter Shikari first met Fever 333 vocalist Jason Aalon Butler when they took his former band, LetLive, on tour in Europe in 2011, and Noahfinnce became a firm friend when he supported the band on the first leg of the UK residency shows in February 2023.

Reynolds comments on what could be in store: "We cannot wait to step things up and present a huge new show to everyone. And we're really looking forward to playing Wembley Arena for the first time! (Enter Shikari are on their way to Wembley. Can you imagine what we're gonna do to it?).

I'm buzzing to see the supports every night, too. We've known Jason for many years now, so can't wait to see the next step for Fever333, and we had a great time with Noah on our residency tour earlier this year so simply had to have him back."

Enter Shikari 2024 UK / IE tour dates.

Fri 09 Feb - First Direct Arena, Leeds, UK

Sat 10 Feb - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham, UK

Mon 12 Feb - O2Academy, Edinburgh, UK

Wed 14 Feb - O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester, UK

Thu 15 Feb - O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester, UK

Fri 16 Feb - International Arena, Cardiff, UK

Sat 17 Feb - OVO Arena Wembley, London, UK

Fri 22 Mar - The Academy, Dublin, IE

Sat 23 Mar - Limelight, Belfast, UK

