Megadeth Guitarist Drops Off Crush The World Tour

Megadeth guitarist Kiko Loureiro has announced that he is being forced to leave the band's Crush The World Tour and they have recruited Teemu Mantysaari to fill in for him on the trek.

Frontman Dave Mustaine broke the news to fans with the following statement,

"Kiko has had something come up in his family life that requires him to miss this next leg of our "Crush The World" tour. I'II let him explain... 'Kiko checking in here! Our new record The Sick, The Dying, and The Dead and our Crush The World tour have been great. The worldwide chart positions have been our best yet! We want to really thank you for that.

'I have something that is difficult to share, but we always like to keep you informed with the truth. I have to leave the tour for now, to be home with my children, and to help them face the difficult challenges that arise from us being 'Dads that work away from home.'

'I found a guitarist, Teemu Mantysaari, to fill in for me during the fall, and I think you'll be very happy. He's an amazing, incredible player. I have shared this with my partner in shred, Dave Mustaine, and to no surprise, he said, 'Go! Go be there for your family and keep us posted!'

'To my band mates and all of our fans around the world, see you all very soon, back out on the Killing Road!'

"We will not be cancelling the tour, and we'll introduce you to Teemu on September 6th in Albuquerque, New Mexico, at the Revel Arena. We are asking for your support and understanding at this time. Love and Bruises, Dave Mustaine." See the upcoming dates here.

