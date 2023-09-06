The Rolling Stones Stream New Single 'Angry' And Announce Hackney Diamonds Album

(Interscope) The Rolling Stones have released a brand new single entitled "Angry" and have announced that they will be releasing their new album, "Hackney Diamonds", on October 20th.

The exciting news was shared by Mick, Keith and Ronnie at a special media launch event at the historic Hackney Empire, East London's epicentre of pioneering art for almost 125 years. The launch was hosted by Jimmy Fallon and streamed worldwide here.

The 12-track album, for which full track list information will be revealed soon, was recorded in various locations around the world, including Henson Recording Studios, Los Angeles; Metropolis Studios, London; Sanctuary Studios, Nassau, Bahamas; Electric Lady Studios, New York; and The Hit Factory/Germano Studios, also in New York.

The album is their first studio set of new material since 2005's A Bigger Bang, coincidently released on September 6th eighteen years ago. Since then, The Stones have continued to smash box office records for fun on a series of global sellout tours and released 2016's GRAMMY Award winning Blue & Lonesome, which featured their brilliant versions of many of the blues tracks that helped shape their sound, and topped album charts around the world. Last year, they thrilled European audiences totalling nearly a quarter of a million on their 60th anniversary tour.

Hackney Diamonds marks The Stones (Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood) first collaboration with New York-born producer and musician Andrew Watt, who was named Producer of the Year at the 2021 GRAMMY® Awards and has worked with Post Malone, Iggy Pop and Elton John.

The exhilarating "Angry" is accompanied by a music video directed by Francois Rousselet, whose credits include work with Nike, Diesel, Pharrell Williams, and on The Stones' "Ride 'Em On Down," from Blue & Lonesome. The new promo clip stars Emmy-nominated actress Sydney Sweeney (The White Lotus, Euphoria, The Handmaid's Tale).

