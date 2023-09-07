Fall Out Boy Announces So Much For (2our) Dust

(fcc) Due to overwhelming demand, GRAMMY Award-nominated and multi-platinum selling rock band Fall Out Boy's worldwide So Much For (Tour) Dust tour will continue next year with the announcement of So Much For (2our) Dust, a 20+ date run across the United States.

So Much For (2our) Dust, presented by Live Nation, will kick off February 28, 2024 in Portland, OR and travel through cities including Seattle, Austin, Orlando, Baltimore, and Nashville before concluding April 6, 2024 in Minneapolis, MN. The trek also includes a stop at New York City's famed Madison Square Garden on March 22, 2024.

Jimmy Eat World will join So Much For (2our) Dust on all dates as special guests; The Maine, Hot Mulligan, Daisy Grenade, Games We Play and CARR will join the tour on select shows throughout the run.

Ticket pre-sales for So Much For (2our) Dust begin Wednesday, September 13 at 9:30am local time. General tickets will be available beginning Friday, September 15 at 10am local time.

The news follows the August 6 conclusion of So Much For (Tour) Dust's initial North American run, which kicked off June 21 with a sold out, epic hometown show at Wrigley Field in Chicago, IL and was dubbed "the loudest concert Wrigley's ever had" by the Chicago Sun-Times.

Each show also included the use of a Magic 8 Ball to surprise fans with a performance of a Fall Out Boy song that had never played live before, which became one of the most buzzed about topics of the summer, igniting fans across social media - and spawning a trend on TikTok, with hundreds of thousands of views - to determine what songs might be coming next.



Fall Out Boy - So Much For (2our) Dust - 2024 Dates

*Jimmy Eat World to support on all dates

Date - City - Venue

Wednesday, February 28 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

Friday, March 1 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

Sunday, March 3 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

Monday, March 4 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center

Thursday, March 7 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

Friday, March 8 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

Monday, March 11 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center

Wednesday, March 13 - Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena at The BJCC

Friday, March 15 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center

Saturday, March 16 - Jacksonville, FL - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Tuesday, March 19 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena

Wednesday, March 20 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena

Friday, March 22 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Sunday, March 24 - Albany, NY - MVP Arena

Tuesday, March 26 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

Wednesday, March 27 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

Friday, March 29 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center

Saturday, March 30 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena

Sunday, March 31 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

Tuesday, April 2 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum

Wednesday, April 3 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena

Friday. April 5 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center Arena

Saturday, April 6 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

Fall Out Boy - 2023 Live Dates

Date - City - Venue

Tuesday, October 17 - Warsaw, Poland - COS Torwar

Wednesday, October 18 - Prague, Czech Republic - Sportovni Hala Fortuna

Friday, October 20 - Milan, Italy - Mediolanum Forum

Saturday, October 21 (SOLD OUT) - Munich, Germany - Zenith

Monday, October 23 (SOLD OUT) - Paris, France - Zénith

Tuesday, October 24 (SOLD OUT) - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live

Wednesday, October 25 - Brussels, Belgium - Forest National

Friday, October 27 (SOLD OUT) - Leeds, UK - First Direct Arena

Saturday, October 28 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro

Sunday, October 29 (SOLD OUT) - Manchester, UK - AO Arena

Tuesday, October 31 - Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena Birmingham

Thursday, November 2 - London, UK - The O2

Friday, November 3 - London, UK - The O2

Saturday, November 4 (SOLD OUT) - Cardiff, UK - Cardiff International Arena

Monday, November 6 - Oberhausen, Germany - Rudolf Weber-Arena

Tuesday, November 7 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclays Arena

Wednesday, November 8 - Berlin, Germany - Max-Schmeling-Halle

Friday, December 1 - Melbourne, Australia - Flemington Racecourse

Saturday, December 2 - Sydney, Australia - Centennial Park

Sunday, December 3 - Brisbane, Australia - Brisbane Showgrounds

Wednesday, December 6 - Bangkok, Thailand - Thunder Dome

