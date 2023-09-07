Fall Out Boy Announces So Much For (2our) Dust

(fcc) Due to overwhelming demand, GRAMMY Award-nominated and multi-platinum selling rock band Fall Out Boy's worldwide So Much For (Tour) Dust tour will continue next year with the announcement of So Much For (2our) Dust, a 20+ date run across the United States.
So Much For (2our) Dust, presented by Live Nation, will kick off February 28, 2024 in Portland, OR and travel through cities including Seattle, Austin, Orlando, Baltimore, and Nashville before concluding April 6, 2024 in Minneapolis, MN. The trek also includes a stop at New York City's famed Madison Square Garden on March 22, 2024.
Jimmy Eat World will join So Much For (2our) Dust on all dates as special guests; The Maine, Hot Mulligan, Daisy Grenade, Games We Play and CARR will join the tour on select shows throughout the run.
Ticket pre-sales for So Much For (2our) Dust begin Wednesday, September 13 at 9:30am local time. General tickets will be available beginning Friday, September 15 at 10am local time.
The news follows the August 6 conclusion of So Much For (Tour) Dust's initial North American run, which kicked off June 21 with a sold out, epic hometown show at Wrigley Field in Chicago, IL and was dubbed "the loudest concert Wrigley's ever had" by the Chicago Sun-Times.
Each show also included the use of a Magic 8 Ball to surprise fans with a performance of a Fall Out Boy song that had never played live before, which became one of the most buzzed about topics of the summer, igniting fans across social media - and spawning a trend on TikTok, with hundreds of thousands of views - to determine what songs might be coming next.
Fall Out Boy - So Much For (2our) Dust - 2024 Dates
*Jimmy Eat World to support on all dates
Date - City - Venue
Wednesday, February 28 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
Friday, March 1 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
Sunday, March 3 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
Monday, March 4 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center
Thursday, March 7 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena
Friday, March 8 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
Monday, March 11 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center
Wednesday, March 13 - Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena at The BJCC
Friday, March 15 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center
Saturday, March 16 - Jacksonville, FL - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Tuesday, March 19 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena
Wednesday, March 20 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena
Friday, March 22 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
Sunday, March 24 - Albany, NY - MVP Arena
Tuesday, March 26 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena
Wednesday, March 27 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
Friday, March 29 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center
Saturday, March 30 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena
Sunday, March 31 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
Tuesday, April 2 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum
Wednesday, April 3 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena
Friday. April 5 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center Arena
Saturday, April 6 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center
Fall Out Boy - 2023 Live Dates
Date - City - Venue
Tuesday, October 17 - Warsaw, Poland - COS Torwar
Wednesday, October 18 - Prague, Czech Republic - Sportovni Hala Fortuna
Friday, October 20 - Milan, Italy - Mediolanum Forum
Saturday, October 21 (SOLD OUT) - Munich, Germany - Zenith
Monday, October 23 (SOLD OUT) - Paris, France - Zénith
Tuesday, October 24 (SOLD OUT) - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live
Wednesday, October 25 - Brussels, Belgium - Forest National
Friday, October 27 (SOLD OUT) - Leeds, UK - First Direct Arena
Saturday, October 28 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro
Sunday, October 29 (SOLD OUT) - Manchester, UK - AO Arena
Tuesday, October 31 - Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena Birmingham
Thursday, November 2 - London, UK - The O2
Friday, November 3 - London, UK - The O2
Saturday, November 4 (SOLD OUT) - Cardiff, UK - Cardiff International Arena
Monday, November 6 - Oberhausen, Germany - Rudolf Weber-Arena
Tuesday, November 7 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclays Arena
Wednesday, November 8 - Berlin, Germany - Max-Schmeling-Halle
Friday, December 1 - Melbourne, Australia - Flemington Racecourse
Saturday, December 2 - Sydney, Australia - Centennial Park
Sunday, December 3 - Brisbane, Australia - Brisbane Showgrounds
Wednesday, December 6 - Bangkok, Thailand - Thunder Dome
Fall Out Boy Announces So Much For (2our) Dust
