Portugal. The Man Share 'Grim Generation' Video and Announce Summer Tour

Portugal. The Man appear to be having so much fun on the road that they have just announced that they will be launching an additional U.S. headline tour this summer in support of their 2023 album, "Chris Black Changed My Life".
The summer tour dates are set to kick off on May 1st in Wilmington, NC at the Greenfield Lake Amphitheater and will wrap up on July 17th in Missoula, MT at the Kettlehouse Amphitheater.
The band kicked off their current Winter of Summer of Luv Tour last week in Del Mar, California and that trek will conclude on February 24th in Washington, DC at The Anthem.
Check out dates for both tours below, as well as the group's brand new video for "Grim Generation".
2/6/24 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater - SOLD OUT
2/8/24 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Jones Assembly
2/9/24 - San Antonio, TX - Stable Hall - SOLD OUT
2/10/24 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center
2/12/24 - New Orleans, LA - Civic Theatre
2/13/24 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City
2/14/24 - Louisville, KY - Paristown Hall
2/16/24 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre - SOLD OUT
2/17/24 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre
2/18/24 - Port Chester, NY - Capitol Theatre
2/20/24 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall
2/22/24 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner
2/23/24 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony - SOLD OUT
2/24/24 - Washington DC - The Anthem
5/1/24 - Wilmington, NC - Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
5/2/24 - Asheville, NC - Rabbit Rabbit
5/3/24 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
5/6/24 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
5/7/24 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman
5/9/24 - Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom
5/10/24 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
5/11/24 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed
5/14/24 - Milwaukee, WI - The Riverside Theater
5/15/24 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee
5/17/24 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
5/18/24 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
5/20/24 - Fargo, ND - Fargo Brewing Company Outdoors
5/22/24 - Bozeman, MT - The ELM
5/23/24 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory
5/24/24 - Carnation, WA - Remlinger Farms
7/5/24 - Memphis, TN - Minglewood Hall
7/6/24 - Bentonville, AR - The Momentary
7/7/24 - Omaha, NE - Steelhouse
7/10/24 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
7/11/24 - Dillon, CO - Dillon Amphitheater
7/13/24 - Vail, CO - Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater
7/17/24 - Missoula, MT - Kettlehouse Amphitheater
