Joe Bonamassa Shares New Song 'Hope You Realize It (Goodbye Again)'

(Noble) Joe Bonamassa has released "Hope You Realize It (Goodbye Again)," the latest single from his forthcoming album Blues Deluxe Vol. 2. This original song, written by Bonamassa and Tom Hambridge, demonstrates the 26x Billboard chart-topper's commitment to innovation within the blues genre.

"This is a song that I wrote with Tom Hambridge, and we did a real Tower Of Power treatment on it," Bonamassa explains. "Now, the whole thing about 'Blues Deluxe, Vol. 2,' we tried to keep the same ratio of covers to originals as on Blues Deluxe, Vol. 1, so we needed an upbeat song and I had this song kind of laying around for over a year. Calvin Turner wrote a killer funky horn part, and we just did like a Tower Of Power take on it and made no apologies about it. It's just the nature of the groove and everything else - you have to tip the hat."

Blues Deluxe Vol. 2 is a heartfelt tribute from Bonamassa to the roots of his musical journey, breathing fresh life into classic tracks and encapsulating the blues genre's evolution. Out October 6th via J&R Adventures, the album features two new originals, including "Hope You Realize It (Goodbye Again)," and eight new covers spanning some of the most important names in the blues - from Bobby "Blue" Bland to Albert King.

Also available for pre-order is the Platinum Edition Box Set (limited to 500 units worldwide), which includes the CD and Vinyl versions for both Vol. 2 and Blues Deluxe Remastered along with exclusive items.

Related Stories

Joe Bonamassa Rocks Fleetwood Mac's 'Lazy Poker Blues'

Joe Bonamassa Announces U.S. Spring Tour

Joe Bonamassa Takes On Guitar Slim's 'Well, I Done Got Over It'

Joe Bonamassa Announces New Album 'Blues Deluxe Vol. 2'

More Joe Bonamassa News